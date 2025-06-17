Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Dark Island update guide

The Dark Island update marks the eighth major Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity update, introducing a new world, a new Egg, and various gameplay spots. This patch, also known as Update 8, is primarily about completing a collection quest to gain access to the featured Egg. It also brings back the Bubble Up Pass in a new form, new Daily Perks, Secret Bounties, and more. The Dark Island update was added to the game on June 17, 2025.

This guide will provide you with an overview of everything Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Update 8 has to offer.

Everything you need to know about the Dark Island update in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Dark Island and Light Crystals

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Dark Island is an event-exclusive area that can be entered through a portal on the Surface area in the Overworld, making it accessible to all players. The portal to it can be found behind the Bubbler leaderboard; it is very easy to spot. Its primary feature is the Voidcrystal Egg, which must be unlocked before it can be purchased and hatched. The unlock process is straightforward: collect the seven Light Crystals, and the Egg will be yours to buy.

Light Crystals are scattered all across the first World, requiring you to reach all six areas before you can complete the collectathon. Each of the six areas hides at least one Light Crystal, so you will have to keep your eyes peeled for the same.

If you’re having trouble finding them, you may find the exact locations for the same by clicking here.

Voidcrystal Egg and Exclusive Pets

Light Crystals are required to unlock the Voidcrystal Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Voidcrystal Egg is the first thing you spot when entering the Dark Island, locked behind the Light Crystal collection mission. Once you unlock it, you can buy one Egg for two million Coins, giving you a chance to get one of eight event-specific Pets. This includes the Secret Void Crystal Dragon and Radiant Crystal Dragon as well, both of which have some of the highest bonuses in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

You can also find new Exclusive Pets in the shop for a limited time. These include the Legendary Excabot and the Legendary Broken TV, both of which are exclusively premium. The former is priced at 329 Robux, while the latter requires you to pay 559 Robux to secure the transaction.

Light Challenge Pass, Daily Perks, and Secret Bounties

The Light Challenge Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Bubble Up Pass has been given an event-themed makeover and is now called the Light Challenge Pass. It has you complete challenges to climb the battle pass-style rewards ladder, and at the end, you will receive the Light Mystery Box as the main reward.

This update also adds the Daily Perks system, which gives all players special perks for each day of the week. It has a free and a premium tier, both of which grant unique effects to all players. Daily Perks can be found in the Hatching Zone, so be sure to visit the area and take a gander at what the new system has to offer.

Lastly, Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity has introduced new Secret Bounties, which players can complete to receive additional rewards. The three Secret Bounty Pets are True Titan, King Slime, and Golden Retriever. Try to nab all three during the event period and reap the benefits of the multipliers they bring to the table.

FAQs

When was the Dark Island update added to Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The Dark Island update was added to Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity on June 17, 2025.

How much does the Voidcrystal Egg cost in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The Voidcrystal Egg requires you to fork over two million Coins for a chance at getting one of its eight Pets.

Which Exclusive Pets were added to Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity with the Dark Island update?

The Legendary Pets Excabot and Broken TV were added to the Robux shop as a part of the Dark Island update.

