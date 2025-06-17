All Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Light Crystal locations

With the Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Dark Island update, the game has implemented a treasure hunt that takes you on a tour of the Overworld. This treasure hunt requires you to pick up seven collectibles known as Light Crystals. Upon finishing it, you will unlock the event-exclusive Egg, the Voidcrystal Egg, and gain access to all eight of its Pets.
This guide provides you with the exact locations of the seven Light Crystals to help you complete the collectathon and unlock the special Egg.
Finding all seven Light Crystals in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity
The seven Light Crystals can be found in the seven areas of the Overworld, the very first World in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.
Each area of the Overworld, namely the Surface, Floating Island, Outer Space, Twilight, The Void, and Zen, has a Crystal hidden away somewhere discreet. However, with a keen eye, you will be able to spot them rather easily. The key to finding them is to look behind the props in all six places.
Here are the locations of the seven Light Crystals:
- Surface (2): Behind the Gum Store; behind the Secret Bounty board in the Hatching Zone
- Floating Island: Behind the massive chest
- Outer Space: Behind the rocket prop
- Twilight: Inside the shop cauldron
- The Void: On a floating rock near the teleport to the Surface
- Zen: Behind the Potion Shrine
After collecting all seven Light Crystals, you will unlock the Voidcrystal Egg in the Dark Island. Furthermore, you will receive the following rewards for completing the collectathon:
- 10x Coin Evolved
- 10x Egg Elixirs
- 10x Infinity Elixirs
- 10x Light Boxes
- 10x Lucky Evolveds
- 10x Mythic Evolveds
- 10x Speed Evolveds
About the Voidcrystal Egg
The Voidcrystal Egg can only be bought from the Dark Island. It is prominently featured on the event map, and upon interacting with it before finishing the collectathon, it will show you the Crystals you’ve collected thus far.
After you have all seven Crystals, the Voidcrystal Egg will be open to purchase for two million Coins apiece. Its pool of Pets includes eight event-exclusive ones, including two Secret units that offer some of the most potent multipliers in the game. The table below gives you all the information you need on these Pets:
FAQs
How many Light Crystals are required to unlock the Voidcrystal Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
In this Roblox experience, unlocking the Voidcrystal Egg requires you to collect seven Light Crystals.
How many Pets does the Voidcrystal Egg include in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
The Voidcrystal Egg’s pool of Pets includes eight unique Pets.
What are the odds of getting the Radiant Crystal Dragon from the Voidcrystal Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
The odds of getting the Radiant Crystal Dragon from the Voidcrystal Egg are one in 100 million.
