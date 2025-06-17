All Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Light Crystal locations

With the Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Dark Island update, the game has implemented a treasure hunt that takes you on a tour of the Overworld. This treasure hunt requires you to pick up seven collectibles known as Light Crystals. Upon finishing it, you will unlock the event-exclusive Egg, the Voidcrystal Egg, and gain access to all eight of its Pets.

This guide provides you with the exact locations of the seven Light Crystals to help you complete the collectathon and unlock the special Egg.

Finding all seven Light Crystals in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Collecting a Light Crystal (Image via Roblox)

The seven Light Crystals can be found in the seven areas of the Overworld, the very first World in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Each area of the Overworld, namely the Surface, Floating Island, Outer Space, Twilight, The Void, and Zen, has a Crystal hidden away somewhere discreet. However, with a keen eye, you will be able to spot them rather easily. The key to finding them is to look behind the props in all six places.

Here are the locations of the seven Light Crystals:

Surface (2): Behind the Gum Store; behind the Secret Bounty board in the Hatching Zone

Behind the Gum Store; behind the Secret Bounty board in the Hatching Zone Floating Island: Behind the massive chest

Behind the massive chest Outer Space: Behind the rocket prop

Behind the rocket prop Twilight: Inside the shop cauldron

Inside the shop cauldron The Void: On a floating rock near the teleport to the Surface

On a floating rock near the teleport to the Surface Zen: Behind the Potion Shrine

After collecting all seven Light Crystals, you will unlock the Voidcrystal Egg in the Dark Island. Furthermore, you will receive the following rewards for completing the collectathon:

10x Coin Evolved

10x Egg Elixirs

10x Infinity Elixirs

10x Light Boxes

10x Lucky Evolveds

10x Mythic Evolveds

10x Speed Evolveds

About the Voidcrystal Egg

The Voidcrystal Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Voidcrystal Egg can only be bought from the Dark Island. It is prominently featured on the event map, and upon interacting with it before finishing the collectathon, it will show you the Crystals you’ve collected thus far.

After you have all seven Crystals, the Voidcrystal Egg will be open to purchase for two million Coins apiece. Its pool of Pets includes eight event-exclusive ones, including two Secret units that offer some of the most potent multipliers in the game. The table below gives you all the information you need on these Pets:

Pet Hatch chance Multipliers Void Crystal Doggy 62.5% +25 Bubbles X6 Coins Light Kitty 28.5% +100 Bubbles X15 Coins Voidsight 6% +220 Bubbles X25 Coins Void Eye 1 in 5,000 +1,100 Bubbles X900 Coins X25 Gems Void Crystal Parasite 1 in 66,666 +2,600 Bubbles X1,850 Coins X38 Gems Void Scorpion 1 in 1 million +3,150 Bubbles X3,000 Coins X60 Gems Radiant Crystal Dragon 1 in 100 million +4,800 Bubbles X4,250 Coins X105 Gems Void Crystal Dragon 1 in 100 million +4,800 Bubbles X4,250 Coins X105 Gems

FAQs

How many Light Crystals are required to unlock the Voidcrystal Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

In this Roblox experience, unlocking the Voidcrystal Egg requires you to collect seven Light Crystals.

How many Pets does the Voidcrystal Egg include in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The Voidcrystal Egg’s pool of Pets includes eight unique Pets.

What are the odds of getting the Radiant Crystal Dragon from the Voidcrystal Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The odds of getting the Radiant Crystal Dragon from the Voidcrystal Egg are one in 100 million.

