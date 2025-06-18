All new Secret Pets in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Dark Island update

The Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Dark Island update introduced a new Egg called the Voidcrystal Egg. Its pool includes two new Secret Pets, Radiant Crystal Dragon and Void Crystal Dragon, who boast some of the highest stat bonuses in the game. Their hatch rates follow the standard rates that Secrets possess, making them some of the most elusive Pets in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two Secret Dragon Pets added with the Dark Island update.

Secret Pets added with Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Dark Island update

The Voidcrystal Egg (Image via Roblox)

Secret Radiant Crystal Dragon and Void Crystal Dragon are completely identical as far as gameplay is concerned. Their stat multipliers are the same, as are their respective hatch rates. The only difference between them is their visuals; both feature unique character designs that make them stand out from one another.

These Pets offer the following stat multipliers:

+4,800 Bubbles

4,250 x Coins

105 x Gems

The odds of hatching them are one in 100 million for each, making them exceedingly rare. You can obtain them from the Voidcrystal Egg, which requires you to complete the Light Crystal collection mission. After the mission is complete, you can buy the Egg for two million Coins.

Note that the two Secret Dragons are only available for a limited time. They are expected to leave the experience on June 22, 2025, making it important to seek them out at the earliest.

Click here for the locations of all seven Light Crystals, as well as a brief overview of what the Voidcrystal Egg has to offer.

About the Dark Island update

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Dark Island update marks the eighth major patch implemented in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity. It includes a brand-new overworld, which serves as the home for the Voidcrystal Egg and the Light Challenge Pass.

As a part of the update, you must collect seven Light Crystals to unlock the aforementioned Egg. Once you do so, you will have the chance to hatch it and receive one of eight unique Pets. Since you are required to reach all six areas of the first World, you will likely have the funds required to purchase the Voidcrystal Egg en masse.

Additionally, the Light Challenge Pass is a new battle pass added with this update. By completing its challenges, you can climb up its rewards ladder and receive various rewards like the Light Mystery Box.

You can also enjoy new Secret Bounties, shop-exclusive Pets, and the Daily Perks system as a part of this update.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

