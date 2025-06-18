How to get limited-time Blursteel suit in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide consistently rolls out new suits to give players diverse options to personalize their speedster. Blursteel is the most recent addition to the wardrobe. It is predominantly black and blue but has neon blue designs that are easy on the eye. Yet, unlike the usual suits, it cannot be claimed from any Bundle or via Rebirths.

Ad

This guide explains how to get the brand-new Blursteel suit in this Roblox experience.

Getting the Blursteel suit in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

The Blursteel suit (Image via Roblox)

The Blursteel suit can be obtained using a redemption code in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. The code is case-sensitive, so it is advised to copy and paste it into the redemption box after pressing the "Codes" button in the game. Each player is limited to a single redemption, as is typical of Roblox experiences.

Ad

Trending

Here's the code that provides the exclusive suit:

yippee1milmembers - Blursteel suit

The code for the Blursteel suit is active till June 24, 2025. The developer could increase its time validity, but for now, it's best to redeem it quickly.

Ardent Flashpoint fans will recognize Blursteel as a hybrid of the Godspeed and Future Flash (Varis) suits. It has a white torso, akin to the Godspeed suit, but with black pants. There are also neon blue designs that resemble those on the Varis version of the Future Flash suit. When the character is running, the Blursteel leaves a distinct neon blue trail.

Ad

Developer Varis Studios released this time-limited suit to celebrate the game's Roblox group hitting one million members. You can select it from the Events section after pressing the clothes hanger icon on the left side of the game screen.

Apart from Blursteel, there are other exclusive suits that you can unlock by redeeming Flashpoint: Worlds Collide codes. The list currently includes the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Flash suit and the Negative Flash suit. Both can be equipped from the Events menu.

Ad

More about suits in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

The Blursteel suit in the (Image via Roblox)

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide draws inspiration for its suits from multiple popular movies, shows, and comics. You can get suits related to A-Train, Makkari, Dash, as well as characters from the Marvel franchise, such as Quicksilver. However, they are all purely cosmetic, providing no additional stats or benefits to the user.

Ad

Suits are usually obtained from Bundles in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. You can either purchase entire Bundles by spending Robux or use Cash or Ignition to spin for one. A few Bundles are exclusive to special events and holidays.

Although purchasing Bundles is the best way to fill your cosmetics collection, you'll still need to use spins. Certain rare suits, like Quicksilver (AOU), The Flash (Season 8 Style), and Reverse Flash (New 52 Style), can only be obtained via gacha rolls.

Ad

Apart from Bundles and redemption codes, you can also get suits from Rebirths. A preview of them can be found in the Unlockables section.

Also check: How to get and use Ignition in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

FAQs on Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

What is the code for the Blursteel suit?

"yippee1milmembers" is the code for the Blursteel suit in the game.

How do I equip the Blursteel suit?

Ad

To equip the Blursteel suit, press the clothes hangar icon on the left side of the game screen. Next, head to the Events section and select the suit from the row of options.

What are all the ways to get suits in this game?

You can get suits by redeeming codes, performing Rebirths, and using spins on Bundles in the Store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024