How to play Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide is a speedster game that lets you fight criminals and race against players. Currently in beta, it draws inspiration from DC Comics' The Flash, allowing you to step into the shoes of the popular character. Beyond Barry Allen's iconic suit, you can also don the costumes of popular characters like the villainous Reverse Flash, the speedy Wally West, and the menacing Black Flash.

This Roblox experience features lightning-fast action tailored for DC Comics fans. However, new players may get overwhelmed by its extensive controls and mechanics. This guide provides all the information for starting your journey as a speedster in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.

A complete guide for Roblox Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Understand the controls and menus

The Flashtime is your most potent skill (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Flashpoint: Worlds Collide has several preset keybinds that can be seen on the right side of the screen. Each key/button lets you control different aspects or actions of your avatar:

Toggle Speed : This button lets you tap into the speed force. Press it again to switch to your normal speed.

: This button lets you tap into the speed force. Press it again to switch to your normal speed. Speed Up : This button lets you shift gears, allowing you to run faster.

: This button lets you shift gears, allowing you to run faster. Speed Down : This button helps you slow down.

: This button helps you slow down. Flashtime : This button activates the Flashtime mode. Time slows down for your avatar, allowing you to defeat enemies easily.

: This button activates the Flashtime mode. Time slows down for your avatar, allowing you to defeat enemies easily. Boost : This button boosts your speed. The Boost meter appears at the bottom of the screen.

: This button boosts your speed. The Boost meter appears at the bottom of the screen. Attack: This button lets you punch criminals.

Here is a description of all the icons on the left side of the game screen:

Colorful circle : Opens the Trail Customization menu. You can pick a color and apply effects for your speedster trail.

: Opens the Trail Customization menu. You can pick a color and apply effects for your speedster trail. Cogwheel : Opens the Settings menu.

: Opens the Settings menu. Arrows : Opens a special menu that lets you convert Cash into Ignition.

: Opens a special menu that lets you convert Cash into Ignition. Codes : Opens the code redemption menu.

: Opens the code redemption menu. Giftbox : Opens the Daily Rewards screen.

: Opens the Daily Rewards screen. Dollar : Opens the Currency Store, where you can buy Ignition and Cash with Robux.

: Opens the Currency Store, where you can buy Ignition and Cash with Robux. Bag : Opens the Inventory. It features your acquired items and obtainable boosts.

: Opens the Inventory. It features your acquired items and obtainable boosts. Shopping cart : Opens the Store menu. Here, you can buy different Bundles with Ignition, Cash, and Robux.

: Opens the Store menu. Here, you can buy different Bundles with Ignition, Cash, and Robux. Cloth hanger : Opens the suit customization menu.

: Opens the suit customization menu. Green arrows pointing upwards: Opens the Upgrades menu. Skillpoints obtained by leveling up can be spent here.

The entire gameplay centers on earning EXP, upgrading skills, performing Rebirths, and accumulating Cash. While Cash can be converted into Ignition, the opposite is not possible.

Stop crime and earn Cash

Head to the crime scene quickly (Image via Roblox)

Cash helps you buy cosmetics and get Ignition in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. The primary way to obtain the currency is to stop crime. You'll be notified about the location of a crime by several red arrows on the game's interface. Once they appear, head to the target location, beat the criminals, and secure the area.

While some crimes can be finished by simply beating the enemies, others require you to defuse a bomb. The explosive needs to be defused within 60 seconds after reaching the scene of the crime.

The other ways to get Cash include spending time in the AFK World, redeeming active Flashpoint: Worlds Collide codes, and purchasing Cash bundles from the Store. The latter option requires Robux.

Race against other players

Participate in races to get Cash (Image via Roblox)

Races provide another way to get Cash in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. You can host races after reaching specific points in the virtual world. Additionally, you can enter races hosted by other players by pressing the green "Join" button in the notification box.

To win races, hit the Boost button frequently and consume items such as the Velocity-X. The extra speed can drastically increase your chances of emerging victorious, though controlling your avatar will become difficult.

FAQs

Is Flashpoint: Worlds Collide free-to-play?

Yes, this Roblox game is free and requires no Robux.

How do I defeat criminals in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide?

You can defeat criminals by pressing the Attack repeatedly. Use the Flashtime mode to gain an edge over the enemies.

What is Ignition in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide?

Ignition is a type of currency that can be used to buy boosts from the Inventory and cosmetics from the in-game store.

