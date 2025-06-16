Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Bundles - All suits and drop rates

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide allows players to enhance their speedster experience by equipping over 70 different suits. These outfits are a nod to The Flash comics as well as popular television shows and movies such as The Boys and The Incredibles. While some are earned through Rebirths and events, others need to be acquired from separate Bundles.

This guide explores all the available Bundles and their corresponding suits in Roblox Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.

What are Bundles in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide?

The CW Bundle contains extremely rare suits (Image via Roblox)

Available at the in-game store, Bundles contain a range of suits in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. Such suits have unique designs, speedster trails, sounds, and animations. Although they provide no special perks that affect gameplay, they help you personalize your experience in this Roblox game.

There are both free and paid options to get suits for your collection. You can purchase the entire Bundle with Robux, or you can spin for a suit by utilizing Cash and Ignition. A few outfits are spin-exclusive, meaning you have to rely on your luck to get them from a particular Bundle.

Also check: How to get and use Ignition in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

All Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Bundles and their contents

The Varis Wally West skin (Image via Roblox)

Here is a list of every available Bundle and its provided suits in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. The spin-exclusive skins have been marked in bold.

90s Bundle

The Flash (90s) - 11.1%

Pollux - 11.1%

90s Flash (CW) - 11.1%

Reverse Flash (90s) - 11.1%

Zoom (90s) - 11.1%

Godspeed (90s) - 11.1%

Future Flash (90s) - 11.1%

Corrupted Flash (90s) - 11.1%

Negative Flash (90s) - 11.1%

Christmas 2024 Bundle

The Grinch - 8%

The Flash (Ice Skater) - 6%

Fast Track (Ice Skater) - 6%

Santa Flash - 14%

Santa West - 14%

Krampus - 14%

Elf Flash - 16%

Elf West - 16%

Yeti - 3%

- 3% Kid Frost -3%

Classic Bundle

The Flash (Classic) - 20%

Kid Flash (Classic) - 20%

Reverse Flash (Classic) - 20%

The Flash (Classic) - 20%

The Rival (Classic) - 20%

COMICS Bundle

The Flash (Comics) - 16.6%

Kid Flash (Comics) - 16.6%

The Flash (Wally West) - 16.6%

Reverse Flash (Comics) - 16.6%

Kid Zoom (Comics) - 16.6%

Zoom (Comics) - 16.6%

CW Bundle

The Flash (Season 2) - 11.3%

The Flash (Hunter Zolomon) - 11.3%

Zoom - 8.1%

The Flash (Jay Garrick) - 11.3%

Kid Flash - 11.3%

Savitar - 8.1%

Savitar (Red) - 8.1%

The Flash (Season 4) - 8.1%

The Flash (Season 9) - 11.3%

Reverse Flash (Season 8) - 9.7%

The Flash (Season 8 Style) - 0.3%

- 0.3% Reverse Flash (New 52 Style) - 0.3%

- 0.3% The Flash (Black Suit) - 0.3%

Halloween 2024 Bundle

Headless Horseman - 3%

Mummy Flash - 12%

Scarecrow - 10%

Vampire Zoom - 11%

Specter - 7%

Plague - 5%

Zombie Flash - 13%

Zombie Reverse Flash - 13%

Zombie Kid Flash - 13%

Zombie Flash (Wally) - 13%

Justice League Bundle

Pollux (JL) - 15.7%

Jay Garrick (JL) - 15.7%

Kid Flash (JL) - 15.7%

Reverse Flash (JL) - 15.7%

Godspeed (JL) - 15.7%

Red Death (JL) - 15.7%

Reverse Red Death (JL) - 5.2%

Life & Death Bundle

Rebirth Wally (Classic) - 10%

Black Flash (Classic) - 10%

Rebirth Wally (JL) -10%

Black Flash (JL) - 10%

Rebirth Wally (Varis) - 10%

Black Flash (Varis) - 10%

Rebirth Wally (CW) -10%

Black Flash (CW) - 10%

Rebirth Wally (Comic) - 10%

Black Flash [Comic] - 10%

Multiversal Bundle

Shockwave - 14%

Red Rush - 15%

Hermes (Varis) - 16%

Dash - 17%

Quicksilver (DOFP)- 10%

Quicksilver (Apocalypse) - 9%

Quicksilver (X-Uniform) - 6%

A-Train - 5%

- 5% Makkari - 4%

- 4% Quicksilver (AOU) - 4%

New 52 Bundle

The Flash (New 52) - 22.2%

Professor Zoom (New 52) - 22.2%

Future Flash (New 52) - 15.9%

Reverse Flash (New 52) - 15.9%

Corrupt Flash (New 52) - 22.2%

Eternal Flash - 0.6%

- 0.6% Reverse Flash (Fragment) - 0.6%

Valentines Bundle

HeartSeeker -12%

HeartSeeker (Armored) - 8%

Fire Heart - 14%

Fire Heart (Armored) - 8%

Dark Heart - 5%

Heart Breaker (Armored) - 7%

Heart Breaker - 9%

Future Heart - 7%

Heart Streak - 12%

Lovebug - 10%

Cupid - 4%

Eros - 4%

Varis Bundle

Varis Wally West - 12.5%

Varis Kid Flash - 12.5%

Varis Godspeed -12.5%

Varia Reverse Flash - 12.5%

Varis Pollux - 12.5%

Varis Iris West - 12.5%

Varis Zoom - 12.5%

Varis Fast Track - 12.5%

Also check: How to get EXP fast in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

FAQs

What are the rarest suits in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide?

The Flash (Season 8 Style), Reverse Flash (New 52 Style), and The Flash (Black Suit) are the rarest outfits in the game.

What happens if a player gets a suit twice in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide?

If a player gets a particular suit twice from the gacha, they get a 50% refund on the spent Cash or Ignition.

How do I equip suits in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide?

You can access the cosmetics menu by clicking the clothes hanger icon on the screen.

