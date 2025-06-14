How to get EXP fast in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide features a level progression system that is integral for becoming the fastest speedster. Every level-up grants you Skillpoints for increasing your Speed, Boost, Flashtime, Stamina, and other skills. As you progress, the experience (EXP) requirement for the next level increases.

Reaching the highest level, thus, becomes an arduous task filled with multiple trips to crime scenes around the city.

Fortunately, there are several ways to boost your EXP gains. This guide explores all the methods to level up fast in Roblox Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide EXP farming guide

Level-up, earn Skillpoints, upgrade abilities, and potentially Rebirth (Image via Roblox)

In this speedster-based experience, your progression to the next level is displayed at the bottom of the Upgrades menu. Every criminal you defeat contributes to the progress bar until it reaches the current level cap of 100.

To get EXP quickly, follow these tips and strategies:

Increase Flashtime and Damage

Enhance your punch power and Flashtime (Image via Roblox)

Defeating criminals is the primary way to earn EXP in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. With the Flashtime and Damage skills maxed out, you'll have a better chance of finishing the crime-fighting missions. Use Flashtime to slow time and then strike enemies quickly while they struggle to react to your speed.

Get the free XP boost

Click the Verify button after completing the requirements (Image via Roblox)

Players can get up to a 20% EXP boost by following the developer's group as well as specific accounts on Roblox. To know about these accounts, launch Flashpoint: Worlds Collide and stand inside the "Free EXP Boost" zone near the spawn area. You can complete all the requirements and then press the "Verify" button to get the stackable boosts.

Buy the 2X EXP gamepass

The 2X EXP gamepass can also be gifted (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the free boosts, you can get a 2X EXP boost by purchasing the gamepass from the Store. It can be bought as well as gifted by using 349 Robux. As of this writing, the game rewards players with an exclusive green suit, which features a unique trail and animations, when they gift a gamepass.

Play during special EXP-boosting events

The game occasionally receives 2X EXP events (Image via Roblox)

Another efficient method to level up fast is to capitalize on time-limited events that give bonus EXP. They are stackable with the boost provided by the 2X EXP gamepass, allowing you to quickly gain Skillpoints every hour, upgrade your abilities, and reach the level cap.

The next step for improving your character's potential involves performing Rebirths in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. However, before utilizing the in-game mechanic, weigh the advantages and disadvantages.

Also check: Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Bomb Defusal guide

FAQs on Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

How do I check my level progression?

Your current level and progress are displayed at the bottom of the Upgrades tab.

Why am I not getting the EXP boosts for following the mentioned Roblox accounts?

The verification process for the free EXP boosts takes time, usually a maximum of two days. Keep hitting the "Verify" button after its cooldown to activate the boosts.

What is the level requirement for a Rebirth?

To perform a Rebirth, you'll need to reach Level 100 and max out all your skills.

