How to Rebirth in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide is an action-fighting experience where players fight criminals and compete to become the fastest speedster. With the recent addition of the Rebirth system, the journey to becoming the best has become much more demanding. There is a whole column of upgrades reserved for only those who perform Rebirths. Moreover, certain conditions for rebirthing intensify the day-to-day grind.

Ad

This guide explores the multiple intricacies of the Rebirth system in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.

How to perform Rebirths in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

The Rebirth Upgrades menu (Image via Roblox)

Rebirthing is a time-consuming yet rewarding process. To perform one, max out all your abilities, such as Speed and Stamina, and be above Level 100. You can gain EXP for leveling up by stopping crime and spending time in the AFK World in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. With every level up, you'll get Skillpoints for investing in upgrades.

Ad

Trending

Once all the prerequisites are fulfilled, you can Rebirth by pressing the namesake button in the game. Here's how you can find it:

Stay in the main game world in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.

Click the icon with green arrows pointing upwards to open the Upgrades menu.

Press "Rebirth Upgrades" at the bottom right of the menu.

Once the new page opens, click the green "Rebirth" button at the bottom left corner.

The game will notify you about a successful Rebirth.

Ad

A Rebirth removes all your earned Skillpoints and Upgrades. However, it grants you three Rebirth Tokens for enhancing your avatar's abilities. If you buy the 2X Skillpoints bonus before performing a Rebirth, you will get six Rebirth Tokens, double the original amount.

Each Rebirth involves the same grind. For instance, after the first Rebirth, you can perform the second only after maxing out your abilities and achieving more than Level 100. This gameplay loop makes Rebirth Tokens one of the most coveted items in the Roblox game.

Ad

What are Rebirth Tokens in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide?

Rebirth Tokens are crucial for becoming the fastest (Image via Roblox)

Rebirth Tokens are special items that can only be acquired via rebirthing in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. These items let you increase your Speed, Boost Speed, Damage, and other abilities from the Rebirth Upgrades menu. All upgrades made with the tokens are stackable with ones made with Skillpoints.

Ad

Apart from giving Rebirth Tokens, which help improve a speedster's potential, Rebirths help you get to the top of the server leaderboard. Your number of Rebirths is registered in the leaderboard alongside your Speed and Cash.

Note that rebirthing is an optional feature in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. You will miss out on certain upgrades, but retain your high level and Skillpoints.

FAQs on Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

What is the most effective way to grind Rebirths?

Ad

You'll need to gain several levels and Skillpoints to access Rebirths. An effective strategy for this involves prioritizing Damage and Flashtime upgrades, and then fighting criminals for EXP.

How many Rebirth Tokens can be obtained with a single Rebirth?

Each Rebirth provides three Rebirth Tokens. However, those who have the 2X Skillpoints bonus get six Rebirth Tokens.

What is the cost of the 2X Skillpoints bonus?

The 2X Skillpoints bonus can be purchased from the Store with 699 Robux.

Ad

Is it possible to reset the Rebirth Upgrades?

Yes, you can reset upgrades by pressing the red button at the bottom of the menu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024