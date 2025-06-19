How to get Killer (Yoshikage Kira) in Anime Rangers X

Anime Rangers X has a wide roster of characters, drawing inspiration from heroes and villains across popular animanga series. Killer is a recent addition to the growing collection. It is based on Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, possessing passive skills that are a reference to the fictional serial killer. Despite having no evolution, it is a valuable unit due to its area-affecting abilities.

This comprehensive guide provides all the details for obtaining and using Killer in Roblox Anime Rangers X.

Availability of Killer (Yoshikage Kira) in Anime Rangers X

Killer is a Mythic unit (Image via Roblox)

Killer can be obtained from the Standard Gacha in Anime Rangers X. It typically appears alongside Silent Sting and Turtle Master. Since it belongs to the Mythic category, it is the rarest unit in the particular standard banner, with players only having a 1% chance of acquiring it.

Each summon in the standard banner requires 50 Gems. If you only want Killer from the gacha, it is recommended to use individual summons. It is more cost-effective than the "x10 summon" option because you can stop the pulls after getting the Mythic character.

Although Killer has some impressive stats, you will need Trait Rerolls and Stat Keys to unlock its full potential in this Roblox game. Target the Capitalist, Sovereign, or Seraph traits for the unit and make sure to get at least SS+ on each of its stats by using keys.

Also check: Anime Rangers X: Boss Attack guide

Stats and passive abilities of Killer

The passive abilities of Killer (Image via Roblox)

Similar to Gravity Priest, Killer possesses the Moon Element and the Magic Attack Element. It has three passive abilities, including one named 33 Years of Luck, which is linked to the other passives and provides a significant sum of Yen.

Listed below are the details and Level 50 stats of Killer in Anime Rangers X:

Spawn cost : 1300 Yen

: 1300 Yen Limit Spawn : 2 units

: 2 units Send cooldown : 20 seconds

: 20 seconds Attack : Magic

: Magic Element : Moon

: Moon Health : 8.1K

: 8.1K DPS : 7.4K

: 7.4K Range : 21

: 21 AoE : Circle AoE

: Circle AoE Abilities: Penny Explosion | Atomic Bomb

Killer has the following passive abilities:

Sheer Heart Attack: Every enemy killed by this unit will drop a Coin. After collecting two Coins, the enemy closest to the unit will explode, dealing 45% of this unit's current attack power in a small area. It also inflicts four ticks of burn damage, each dealing 20% of this unit's attack.

Every enemy killed by this unit will drop a Coin. After collecting two Coins, the enemy closest to the unit will explode, dealing 45% of this unit's current attack power in a small area. It also inflicts four ticks of burn damage, each dealing 20% of this unit's attack. Touch Bomb: Enemies hit by this unit's basic attack have a 30% chance to be afflicted with Touch Bomb for five seconds. If an enemy with Touch Bomb is killed, it explodes in a small area, dealing 50% of this unit's damage to nearby enemies.

Enemies hit by this unit's basic attack have a 30% chance to be afflicted with Touch Bomb for five seconds. If an enemy with Touch Bomb is killed, it explodes in a small area, dealing 50% of this unit's damage to nearby enemies. 33 Years of Luck: If an enemy afflicted with Touch Bomb is killed by Sheer Heart Attack, all players will receive 1250 Yen.

Due to its AoE abilities and Yen-increasing passive, Killer is a decent pick for a team. Apart from the main game, it is useful in the Infinity Castle Mode because it can keep triggering its passives, giving Yen, and allowing players to constantly churn out units in each lane.

Also check: Anime Rangers X: Infinity Castle guide

FAQs on Anime Rangers X

What is the drop rate of Killer?

Like other Mythic units, Killer has a drop rate of 1%.

What are the best traits for Killer?

Capitalist, Sovereign, and Seraph are the best traits for this unit.

Does Killer have an evolution?

As of this writing, Killer possesses no evolution.

