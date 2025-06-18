Anime Rangers X: Boss Attack guide

Roblox Anime Rangers X recently introduced the Boss Attack mode, providing players with a new way to earn Coins, Gems, Stat Keys, and other crucial resources. It lets you fight an indestructible boss and get rewards based on the amount of damage dealt within a time limit. You'll need to strategically deploy your best units, given that the boss possesses a high ability damage and range.

Here's everything to know about the Boss Attack mode in Anime Rangers X.

How to play Boss Attack in Anime Rangers X

Speak to the Saiyan Warrior NPC to access the mode (Image via Roblox)

Accessing the Boss Attack mode in Roblox Anime Rangers X is simple. Interact with the Saiyan Warrior NPC in the Lobby and then hit the Play button from the pop-up menu. Each entry costs a Ticket, which replenishes after every 10 minutes until you reach the maximum limit of 3 Tickets.

In Boss Attack, you will face a single boss with infinite health. Your objective is to deal as much damage as possible within 180 seconds. The boss will move towards the spawn area of your units, but as there are no bases, it cannot end your game abruptly.

In this mode, the Saiyan Boss boasts 5000 Damage and over 17,000 Ability Damage. However, its ability cooldown is at a steep 18 seconds. Thus, it is recommended to send meat shields like Leaf Ninja (Sage), Cyborg (Ultimate), and String Demon alongside your most powerful units. They are cheap, fast, and absorb the boss's damage while the DPS characters do their work.

On top of this, the enemy in Boss Attack has a specific Element. You can deal higher damage if you use units that counter that Element. For instance, if the boss has a fire symbol next to it, deploy units that deal Ice damage with their abilities.

Stats of the Saiyan Boss (Image via Roblox)

The Boss Attack mode has a grading system as well. Your best damage is registered, following which a Tier is assigned to mark your overall results.

Rewards for the Boss Attack mode

Exchange Red Coins for Trait Rerolls and other rewards (Image via Roblox)

Based on the damage dealt to the boss, you will get Gems, Coins, Player EXP, and Red Coins. The latter are special tokens that can be exchanged for important items in Anime Rangers X. To use them, interact with the Saiyan Warrior NPC and then tap the Store button on the interface.

The following items can be obtained from the Boss Attack Exchange Store:

Trait Rerolls

Cursed Fingers

Stat Keys

Perfect Stat Keys

Cursed Fingers are special items that boost certain stats while decreasing others. Trait Rerolls are self-explanatory, allowing players to change the traits of their characters till they possess the best ones. Lastly, Stat Keys and Perfect Stat Keys help reroll the stats of a unit. The goal is to get O+ or SSS+ on every stat to unlock a unit's full potential.

FAQs

How do I access the Boss Attack Mode in Anime Rangers X?

You can access the new game mode by interacting with the Saiyan Warrior NPC.

What are Red Coins in Anime Rangers X?

Red Coins are special tokens that can be exchanged for Trait Rerolls, Stat Keys, Perfect Stat Keys, and Cursed Fingers from the Boss Attack Store.

Is Boss Attack mode worth playing in Anime Rangers X?

Boss Attack is the best mode when grinding for rerolls in the game.

