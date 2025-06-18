Anime Rangers X: Infinity Castle guide

Update 2 has brought a wave of new content to Anime Rangers X, including a challenging Infinity Castle Mode. Named after the popular arc in the Demon Slayer anime, this mode demands both strategy and awareness, as you have to simultaneously defend three lanes. The arrival of enemies is unpredictable, compelling you to repeatedly check each lane for threats and ultimately clear the stage by defeating all bosses.

In this guide, you will learn how to enter the Infinity Castle and increase your chances of clearing each stage for massive rewards.

How to play Infinity Castle in Anime Rangers X

Speak to the Fist of Dread to enter the Infinity Castle (Image via Roblox)

Players can access the Infinity Castle Mode in Roblox Anime Rangers X by interacting with the Fist of Dread NPC in the Lobby. The character could be seen standing beneath one of the fox statues. Once you speak to them, a pop-up menu will give you the option to play the new mode.

The Infinity Castle has 100 Floors. To complete a Floor and progress to the next, you'll need to defeat six bosses and the enemies that spawn randomly in the three lanes. You can switch lanes by pressing the arrows on the screen. Counters at the top show the total enemies in all the lanes as well as the number of bosses that have been defeated.

Bosses in the Infinity Castle spawn after certain intervals. The time taken for them to appear increases as you ascend the Floors, which is a direct consequence of enemies becoming stronger and larger in number.

Since the enemies have no base that can be destroyed, their numbers cannot be stopped until the sixth boss is defeated. Units that clear an entire lane and reach the enemy spawn area disappear into a white tunnel.

Tips for completing the Infinity Castle Mode

The Infinity Castle Mode (Image via Roblox)

The enemy waves and bosses become progressively challenging in the Infinity Castle Mode. To maximize your chances of clearing a Floor, use these strategies:

Send speedy units as baits : A common strategy to halt the progress of the enemies is to send speedy yet fragile units alongside powerful ones. Use units like Leaf Ninja, Virus Shade, and Masked Pyre as shields for your high DPS units.

: A common strategy to halt the progress of the enemies is to send speedy yet fragile units alongside powerful ones. Use units like Leaf Ninja, Virus Shade, and Masked Pyre as shields for your high DPS units. Use powerful units with low speed : Units such as Eclipse Sorcerer, Shadow Knight, and Legendary Saiyan (Super) are decent choices for this mode. Due to their high attack potential and low speed, they can remain in a lane for a long time, defeat each enemy, and eventually prompt the game to spawn the boss.

: Units such as Eclipse Sorcerer, Shadow Knight, and Legendary Saiyan (Super) are decent choices for this mode. Due to their high attack potential and low speed, they can remain in a lane for a long time, defeat each enemy, and eventually prompt the game to spawn the boss. Prioritize two lanes : You can send your best unit or units in a particular lane. This way, you won't need to check it repeatedly and can focus your attention on the other two lanes.

: You can send your best unit or units in a particular lane. This way, you won't need to check it repeatedly and can focus your attention on the other two lanes. Capitalize on synergies: Feral Fang drastically improves her abilities when Shadowborne is in the same lane as hers. Similarly, Shadow Knight is buffed when King of Shadows is on the field. Capitalize on such duos to clear the Floors easily.

Currently, Shadowborne, Solar Fist, Priest of Heaven, Crimson Owl, and Feral Fang are the metas in Anime Rangers X. Consider upgrading to and using these units for finishing the Infinity Castle Mode.

Also check: Solar Fist Anime Rangers X guide

Rewards for Anime Rangers X Infinity Castle Mode

Rage Breaker is a guaranteed reward (Image via Roblox)

A couple of exclusive units can be obtained by clearing certain Floors in the Infinity Castle Mode, namely Rage Breaker (Akaza) and Blood Scythe (Jotaro).

All the best rewards and their corresponding Floors are listed below:

Floor 10 - 10 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems

- 10 Trait Rerolls and 1000 Gems Floor 30 - 2 Dr. Megga Punk and 1000 Gems

- 2 Dr. Megga Punk and 1000 Gems Floor 40 - 3000 Gems

- 3000 Gems Floor 50 - Blood Scythe and 20 Trait Rerolls

- Blood Scythe and 20 Trait Rerolls Floor 60 - 2 Dr. Megga Punk and 1000 Gems

- 2 Dr. Megga Punk and 1000 Gems Floor 75 - Rage Breaker

- Rage Breaker Floor 80 - 20 Cursed Finger and 1000 Gems

- 20 Cursed Finger and 1000 Gems Floor 100 - 50 Trait Rerolls

By completing all Infinity Castle Floors in Anime Rangers X, you'll get 29,800 Gems, 80 Trait Rerolls, 20 Cursed Fingers, 4 Megga Punks, and the exclusive units Rage Breaker and Blood Scythe.

Also check: How to Limit Break units in Anime Rangers X

FAQs

How do I access the Infinity Castle Mode in Anime Rangers X?

You can access the new game mode by interacting with the Fist of Dread NPC.

How many Floors are there in the Infinity Castle Mode?

The Infinity Castle Mode has 100 sequential Floors.

What are the exclusive units in the Anime Rangers X Infinity Castle Mode?

Blood Scythe and Rage Breaker are exclusive to the Infinity Castle Mode.

