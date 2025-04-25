How to Limit Break units in Anime Rangers X

Anime Rangers X offers players a variety of gameplay mechanics to tweak and experiment with. Among those, Limit Break will help you perform better in the game and make your units much more devastating. For those unaware, the max level cap of the units in the game is 50. However, you can use Limit Break to increase the threshold.

Considered a handy feature, this article offers a quick guide on performing Limit Break and everything necessary to complete it.

A brief guide to Limit Break in Anime Rangers X

Talk to this NPC to Limit Break your units (Image via Roblox)

If you obtain a high rarity unit and have already maxed it out, then it is time to use Limit Break on it. As stated, this feature will increase the max limit cap of that unit. To do so, go to the Traits section in the main lobby and talk to Dr. Megga Punk.

You raise five levels at once (Image via Roblox)

He will increase the level cap of your units up to 100, allowing them to obtain more HP, base damage, and improve their overall stats. However, you need x2 Dr. Megga Punk items to complete each upgrade that adds five new levels to your unit. This means you must complete this action 10 times to reach the final level cap.

How to obtain the Dr. Megga Punk item

You can check out the shop for the item (Image via Roblox)

There are mainly two ways to obtain the Dr. Megga Punk item in the game. The first, and the easiest way, is to head over to the Shop in the main lobby. The merchant sells this item, and you can spend some Gems to grab it. If you cannot find this item in the shop, then simply wait and let the list reset.

The other way is by completing challenges, especially those that offer this item as a reward. To check it out, simply visit the Challenges area in the main lobby and see which challenges are currently active.

Note that if you are still new, some of the challenges might be locked for you. They will only open up when you complete their respective story mode chapters. We highly recommend doing so since it will give you XP, raise your units' levels, and also offer items to obtain XP for said units.

FAQs about Anime Rangers X

What is the default max level cap of units in Anime Rangers X?

The default level cap is 50.

What is the max level cap after Limit Break in Anime Rangers X?

Limit Break allows your units to reach level 100.

Can you purchase Dr. Megga Punk item from the shop in Anime Rangers X?

Yes, you can purchase this item from the shop.

