Fisch Easter Egg hunt guide: All locations, rewards, and how to claim

Fisch's latest update has released the Easter Egg Hunt event, which features tons of changes and rewards. The most exciting part of the update is the free UGC (User-Generated Content) that players can obtain at the end. This is the first time that the game is offering a UGC as a reward. To get your hands on this reward, you must collect a certain number of Easter eggs scattered across the islands.

Ad

Apart from this, you can also get the Bunny Head Bobber, an Easter-themed fishing rod, and the Easter Basket Boat from the event. This article offers a quick guide on where to find all 23 eggs in Fisch and collect the rewards before the timer runs out.

A brief guide to completing the Fisch Easter Egg Hunt event

You can talk to this NPC to check your progress (Image via Roblox)

You will find the Easter Egg NPC on Moosewood Island in Fisch, who will let you check your event progress. You can also do so by clicking on the egg icon on the right side of the screen. As mentioned earlier, the goal is to collect 23 Eggs before the event ends. However, if you're aiming for the limited UGC, you must hurry since there are only a total of 5,000 of them.

Ad

Trending

Start looking for the eggs on different islands in the game. It is also worth noting that the eggs are scattered across both the first and second seas. This means anyone under level 100 won't be able to finish the quest since this is the level requirement to access the second sea in Fisch.

You must collect 23 eggs to complete the event (Image via Roblox)

Below, we have the complete list of rewards you will get for collecting eggs during the event, along with their requirements:

Ad

An Easter egg bobber - You get this once you collect 5 eggs.

You get this once you collect 5 eggs. The Easter-inspired fishing rod - You unlock this reward by collecting 10 eggs.

You unlock this reward by collecting 10 eggs. Easter Basket Boat - To unlock this reward, you must collect 20 eggs.

To unlock this reward, you must collect 20 eggs. The limited-time UGC - You obtain this reward for collecting 23 eggs and being among the first 5000 players to do so.

You will automatically unlock these rewards as you collect the required number of eggs in Fisch.

Ad

Also check: All Fisch codes

Location of all the Easter eggs in Fisch

The eggs are spread across the islands in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

Finding the eggs will be challenging since the developers have hidden them well in Fisch. If you've yet to spot them, you can check out the list below for their locations:

Ad

Cozy Cabin Egg - To find this egg, head over to the merchant's shop on Moosewood Island and enter the house right beside him. Go to the first floor to find the egg. Aurora Egg - To find this egg, start climbing the mountain on Northern Expedition island. We recommend following the ladder trail, as you will find the shiny egg near the top beside the ladder. Note that this egg shifts its position, so it might spawn somewhere else for you. Shroom Egg - To find this egg, head over to Mushgrove Island and go to Alligator Marsh. Go towards the NPC that sells rod skins and look upward. You will see the egg on top of one of the giant mushrooms. Simply climb on them to reach the top and collect the egg. Fossil Egg - As soon as you land on the Ancient Isle, head towards the waterfall and use a glider to enter the cave behind it. Start moving forward, and you will soon find the egg on the right side. Terrapin Egg - Once you reach the Terrapin island, start climbing up. Circle around a bit until you find a mud-like wall facing the ocean and climb it. Once you reach the top, you will find the egg on the ground. Arch Egg - Finding this egg requires you to visit The Arch at the right time. The egg only spawns atop the structure when the sun is directly over your head. So, either camp out at the location until this happens or use a Sundial Totem to hasten the cycle. Keeper's Egg - To find this egg, head over to the Statue of Sovereignity island and talk to the NPC outside the elevator. Pay him 400 C$, use the elevator to head down, and then go towards the altar. You will find the egg right across the altar in the empty space. Coral Cluster Egg - Head over to the Grand Reef island and make sure that you have the diving gear, since you will need to go underwater for this egg. Now, dive and head straight down. Make sure you are under the arches and go towards the bottom, where you will find the egg. Meteor Egg - For this egg, go to Ancient Isle and wait for a meteor strike. Once this happens, go to the strike site and collect the egg from the crater. Vertigo Egg - Once a Strange Whirlpool appears, jump inside it to reach the Vertigo. Now, head down, collect the key, and open the big door. Right before the start of the obby, turn left and move forward. You will find the egg hovering near the edge. Volcanic Burst Egg - To find this egg, head back to Roslit Bay and go near the lava streams. The egg spawns randomly and has an orange beam of light that shoots upward, making it easy to locate. Molten Egg - To collect this egg in Fisch, go to Roslit Bay and head inside the Roslit Volcano. Instead of entering the narrow passage, go towards the magma and climb the rocks on the right side. You will find the egg atop one of them. Baby Glow Egg - To find this egg, head down Mariana's Veil and reach the third section that has the Anglers. Go near the pool with this creature and dive down. You will find the egg towards the middle of the pool. Shark Frenzy Egg - This egg requires you to wait for the Shark Hunt event to trigger. Once this happens, look for the light beam near where the sharks are swimming and dive down. You will find the egg near the bottom. Vent Egg - Travel to Roslit Bay again to find this egg. Once there, check all the lava vents as this egg spawns randomly in any of these cracks. Carefully go near and collect it. Hidden House Egg - This egg spawns on Waveborne Island in the second sea. Go to the island and look behind the large house opposite the lighthouse. Summer Isle Egg - This egg also requires you to go to the second sea and travel to the Isle of New Beginning. Climb the spire in the middle of the island to find the egg. However, it only spawns during the Summer season. Lighthouse Egg - This egg spawns on the Pine Shoals island in the second sea. Once there, climb the lighthouse and go to the very top. Head outside the door and circle around to find the egg. Lush Night Egg - This egg spawns on the Lush Grove island. Go towards the Angler Quest NPC and jump into the crack right in front of him. You will find the egg floating on the water. Note that you must visit the island at night to find this egg. Lava Egg - Go to the Emberreach island and head towards the magma pool. Go to the geyser behind it to find the egg. Azure Egg - To find this egg, go to Azure Lagoon and cross the merchant to go towards the back of the island. Circle around and jump into the water to find the egg at the very back. Cursed Egg - This egg requires you to go to the Cursed Shores island and wait till it is the Winter season and nighttime. Once this happens, the egg will spawn, allowing you to collect it. Sea Leviathan Egg - This egg can only be collected once the Sea Leviathan spawns. Once this happens, catch the creature, and you will also find the egg in its spawn location.

Ad

Also check: Fisch Mutations Guide

FAQs about Fisch

How many eggs do you need to collect in the Easter Egg Hunt event in Fisch?

You need to collect 23 eggs to complete the event.

When will you get the Easter Egg fishing rod in Fisch?

You must collect 10 eggs to unlock this reward.

How do you get the Easter Basket Boat in Fisch?

You must collect 20 eggs to get this reward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024