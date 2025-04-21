Anime Rangers X units tier list

Anime Rangers X allows players to summon a variety of anime-inspired units and use them to crush enemies and destroy their base. However, picking the right unit for your deck is very important since weak units can lead to a loss. Thanks to the wide range of choices, this process can become quite confusing.
This article offers a tier list of all the available units in the game. This will help you make better decisions when making your deck.
Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
The tier list of Anime Rangers X units
Most of the units offer something useful that will come in handy at different stages of the gameplay. However, some units are more powerful than others, making them highly sought after.
The tier list is divided into S, A, B, C, D, and the Basic ranks. Everything in the S tier is top-notch and offers incredible damage and skills. The ones in the Basic tier are the weakest units that you should replace quickly.
Most of the Mythical units are in the top tiers, thanks to their incredible damage output, HP, and abilities. Some lower-tier units can also evolve into a superior form. For example, Demon Slayer is a low-tier unit, but Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing) falls under the S tier. So, you cannot discard a unit simply because of its base form.
How to get new units and Gems in the game
Obtaining new units in the game is relatively easy. However, some of the units require you to go through specific game modes before you can add them to your deck. The basic way to get a new unit is by heading over to the Summon section of the map.
Here, you can spend Gems to spin for new units. However, be prepared to spend a lot of Gems if you wish to get a good unit, since the higher a unit's rarity, the harder it is to summon it.
On the other hand, if you wish to obtain a Secret unit, you must grind through the Ranger Stages and limited Boss events.
Again, you will spend quite some time in these game modes before you obtain the Secret units.
How to get Gems
The best and easiest way to get Gems is to grind through the story mode. You also get XP and other rewards for completing each chapter, making it a great way for new players to obtain this currency.
Apart from this, you can also target the Infinite Castle or redeem codes to obtain Gems. The other way is to focus on Quests, as you get various rewards for completing them. Below, we have listed all the methods that you can use to get your hands on more Gems.
- Quests
- Index completion
- Story mode
- Codes
- Infinite Castle
- Level milestones
FAQs about Anime Rangers X
Can you summon Mythic units from the Summon portal in Anime Rangers X?
Yes, you can summon Mythic rarity units from this section.
What is the rarity of King Curses in Anime Rangers X?
King Curses falls under the Mythic rarity.
