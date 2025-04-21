Anime Rangers X units tier list

Anime Rangers X allows players to summon a variety of anime-inspired units and use them to crush enemies and destroy their base. However, picking the right unit for your deck is very important since weak units can lead to a loss. Thanks to the wide range of choices, this process can become quite confusing.

This article offers a tier list of all the available units in the game. This will help you make better decisions when making your deck.

Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The tier list of Anime Rangers X units

Most of the Mythic units offer great damage and skills (Image via Roblox)

Most of the units offer something useful that will come in handy at different stages of the gameplay. However, some units are more powerful than others, making them highly sought after.

The tier list is divided into S, A, B, C, D, and the Basic ranks. Everything in the S tier is top-notch and offers incredible damage and skills. The ones in the Basic tier are the weakest units that you should replace quickly.

Tiers Units S Fire Fist, Solar Fist, Molten Phantom, Shadow Knight, Cursed Love, Limitless Sorcerer, Legendary Saiyan (Super), King of Shadows (Monarch), Limitless Sorcerer (Infinite), Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing), Tank Top Hero, King Curses, Crow Ninja, Eclipse Sorcerer, King of Shadows A Legendary Saiyan, Thunder Sword, Knight King (Chaos), King Ant, Otaku (Speed), Cursed Fist, One Arm Pirate, Green Tornado B Vampire Emperor (Vampire), Knight King, Cyborg (Ultimate), Tidal Tyrant (Infernal), Eternal Avenger (Cursed), Black Leg (Hellfire), Silent Sting C Shadow Reaver, Doctor Pirate, Thunder God, Otaku, Light Admiral, Saiyan Warrior (Super), Porcoro (Dragon), Leaf Ninja (Sage), Hawk Swordsman, Vampire Emperor D Demon Slayer, Hero on Wheels, Speed Ninja, Killer, Porcoro, Eternal Avenger, Cyborg, Tidal Tyrant, Demon Sister Basic Leaf Ninja, Rubber Pirate, Saiyan Warrior, Prince, Sunshine, Pirate Hunter, Hepburn, Pink Ninja, Sniper King, Black Leg,

Most of the Mythical units are in the top tiers, thanks to their incredible damage output, HP, and abilities. Some lower-tier units can also evolve into a superior form. For example, Demon Slayer is a low-tier unit, but Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing) falls under the S tier. So, you cannot discard a unit simply because of its base form.

How to get new units and Gems in the game

You can use Gems to summon new units (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining new units in the game is relatively easy. However, some of the units require you to go through specific game modes before you can add them to your deck. The basic way to get a new unit is by heading over to the Summon section of the map.

Here, you can spend Gems to spin for new units. However, be prepared to spend a lot of Gems if you wish to get a good unit, since the higher a unit's rarity, the harder it is to summon it.

On the other hand, if you wish to obtain a Secret unit, you must grind through the Ranger Stages and limited Boss events.

Again, you will spend quite some time in these game modes before you obtain the Secret units.

How to get Gems

You can get Gems from different game modes (Image via Roblox)

The best and easiest way to get Gems is to grind through the story mode. You also get XP and other rewards for completing each chapter, making it a great way for new players to obtain this currency.

Apart from this, you can also target the Infinite Castle or redeem codes to obtain Gems. The other way is to focus on Quests, as you get various rewards for completing them. Below, we have listed all the methods that you can use to get your hands on more Gems.

Quests

Index completion

Story mode

Codes

Infinite Castle

Level milestones

FAQs about Anime Rangers X

Can you summon Mythic units from the Summon portal in Anime Rangers X?

Yes, you can summon Mythic rarity units from this section.

What is the rarity of King Curses in Anime Rangers X?

King Curses falls under the Mythic rarity.

