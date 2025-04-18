Anime Rangers X - All official links

Anime Rangers X is a brand-new Roblox experience that allows players to explore the world of anime, obtain various units, and enjoy tower defense gameplay. While obtaining new units and checking out various in-game features is important, you might also want to join the game's Discord and other groups to stay up to date.

This article lists the links to all the official social groups/sites related to the game so you can join them without any hassle.

All social links to Anime Rangers X

You can find the game's codes in the groups (Image via Roblox)

Looking for the game's official links can be quite a hassle since there are various duplicates and fakes. To help, we have listed the legit ones below:

Official Roblox page : Joining the right Roblox experience is important since tons of similar games and fakes pop up soon after a game's release. Clicking on this link will take you to the official page of Anime Rangers X, so you don't have to waste time looking for the right game yourself.

Official Roblox community : Joining the official Roblox community of the game allows you to keep tabs on what's happening with it and get the latest information directly from the developer. You can also interact with other players and get details of upcoming events related to the title.

Official Discord link : Discord is one of the best places to gather all the information about the game and also interact with the community, as well as the developer. Not only does the Discord server have various channels like announcements and pools, but you can also get the latest promo codes for the game there as well.

Official Trello board link : Unfortunately, the game currently doesn't have an official Trello board. However, there is a good chance that the developer might add one, as the game offers tons of exciting things, and having a Trello board allows you to check everything in one place.

Official Wiki link : If you are stuck somewhere or don't understand something about the game, then you can check out the wiki for a detailed explanation. It offers information about various units, the map, and gameplay features that will come in handy from time to time.

How to play Anime Rangers X

Clicking a unit will spawn it on the map (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience is relatively easy to figure out. Unlike other anime-themed tower defense titles, Anime Rangers X makes your units move and fight for victory. In most other such games, you simply click your unit and place it at a fixed position. However, here, clicking on a unit summons them from your end as they start moving towards the other end.

Meanwhile, the enemy end also spawns NPCs that your units must fight in their way and ultimately destroy the enemy door to secure victory. You can click on "Team" (on the right side of your screen) to check out your units and upgrade them to make them more effective against enemies.

You get various rewards for winning (Image via Roblox)

To summon new units, simply head over to the Summon portal and spend Gems to obtain new characters. Once you reach Level 15, you can click on the special banner to obtain more powerful units that have better overall stats and abilities.

FAQs about Anime Rangers X

Can you play Anime Rangers X with your friends?

Yes, you can enjoy the game with your friends.

Do you get a free unit in Anime Rangers X?

Yes, you get to pick one free unit from three available options at the beginning.

Are there Naruto characters in Anime Rangers X?

Yes, the game has characters from Naruto.

