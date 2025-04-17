Yeet A Friend Basket Brawl event guide

Yeet A Friend is a fun Roblox experience where you collect stars, raise your power, hatch eggs to get pets, and throw them to make high scores. The game is hosting the Basket Brawl event, where you can obtain exciting gifts and an exclusive reward at the end.

Ad

To assist in this endeavor, here's a quick guide on how to participate in the event and be eligible to receive the mega reward.

A brief guide to the Yeet A Friend Basket Brawl event

You must join a team to start the event (Image via Roblox)

After booting Yeet A Friend, you will find yourself in the main lobby along with tons of elements like the leaderboard, different types of eggs, and the new Basket Brawl event podium. Simply interact with it to get more information about the event.

Ad

Trending

The game will ask you to pick a side. You can either join Sharktide or Reaper X. From here on, you will see which team is leading in points. Note that the team with the most points at the end of the event will obtain the exclusive reward. Once you pick a side, it is time to start collecting eggs.

Start collecting eggs and redeem them (Image via Roblox)

You will find eggs scattered across the map that can be collected by running into them. Each egg that you collect and redeem adds to your team's overall points. You can redeem 25 eggs at a time, and doing so will also give you random rewards like stars or potions.

Ad

The game spawns the Super Egg every hour (Image via Roblox)

It is also worth noting that each hour, the game spawns a special egg in the lobby called the Super Egg. Breaking it spawns a huge quantity of eggs on the map that you can collect to add to your team's score. To redeem the eggs, simply run into the egg basket near the upgrades section. It will automatically redeem them if you have 25 eggs and present you with the reward.

Ad

Also check: How to catch the Shimmering Silverside in Fisch

What to do if no eggs spawn?

Interact with this basket to redeem the eggs (Image via Roblox)

There are moments when the game spawns no eggs. These short periods can be confusing, especially if you're continuously grinding to collect points and rewards. During this period, start hatching pet eggs or throw other players to gain power and stars.

Ad

This somewhat resets the egg spawn, allowing them to start reappearing. If the issue persists, we recommend restarting the game or hopping servers.

Also check: All Yeet A Friend codes

FAQs about Yeet A Friend

When does the Super Egg spawn in Yeet A Friend?

The Super Egg spawns every hour on the server.

How many eggs do you need to redeem in Yeet A Friend?

Ad

You can only redeem after collecting at least 25 eggs.

What does redeeming eggs do in Yeet A Friend?

Redeeming eggs gives your team points, and you also get random rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024