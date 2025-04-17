Yeet A Friend Basket Brawl event guide

Yeet A Friend is a fun Roblox experience where you collect stars, raise your power, hatch eggs to get pets, and throw them to make high scores. The game is hosting the Basket Brawl event, where you can obtain exciting gifts and an exclusive reward at the end.
To assist in this endeavor, here's a quick guide on how to participate in the event and be eligible to receive the mega reward.
A brief guide to the Yeet A Friend Basket Brawl event
After booting Yeet A Friend, you will find yourself in the main lobby along with tons of elements like the leaderboard, different types of eggs, and the new Basket Brawl event podium. Simply interact with it to get more information about the event.
The game will ask you to pick a side. You can either join Sharktide or Reaper X. From here on, you will see which team is leading in points. Note that the team with the most points at the end of the event will obtain the exclusive reward. Once you pick a side, it is time to start collecting eggs.
You will find eggs scattered across the map that can be collected by running into them. Each egg that you collect and redeem adds to your team's overall points. You can redeem 25 eggs at a time, and doing so will also give you random rewards like stars or potions.
It is also worth noting that each hour, the game spawns a special egg in the lobby called the Super Egg. Breaking it spawns a huge quantity of eggs on the map that you can collect to add to your team's score. To redeem the eggs, simply run into the egg basket near the upgrades section. It will automatically redeem them if you have 25 eggs and present you with the reward.
What to do if no eggs spawn?
There are moments when the game spawns no eggs. These short periods can be confusing, especially if you're continuously grinding to collect points and rewards. During this period, start hatching pet eggs or throw other players to gain power and stars.
This somewhat resets the egg spawn, allowing them to start reappearing. If the issue persists, we recommend restarting the game or hopping servers.
FAQs about Yeet A Friend
When does the Super Egg spawn in Yeet A Friend?
The Super Egg spawns every hour on the server.
How many eggs do you need to redeem in Yeet A Friend?
You can only redeem after collecting at least 25 eggs.
What does redeeming eggs do in Yeet A Friend?
Redeeming eggs gives your team points, and you also get random rewards.
