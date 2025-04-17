How to catch Shimmering Silverside in Fisch

Fisch features various fish species, some of which are easy to catch and available in abundance. On the other hand, creatures like the Shimmering Silverside require you to work hard before you can add them to your inventory. However, catching this fish is important if you're aiming to complete the bestiary in the game.
This guide explains where to find the Shimmering Silverside and how to catch it easily.
Reach the Calm Zone
To catch the Shimmering Silverside in the game, first travel to the Calm Zone in Mariana's Veil. This is a vast area with multiple layers. However, reaching the Calm Zone is challenging. To unlock this zone, you must reach the Abyssal Zenith and craft the Dark upgrade for your submarine there.
Then, head back to Roslit Bay and start your descent. Once you pass Volcanic Vents, ignore the path to Challenger's Deep and keep diving deeper. At the very end, you will find the Calm Zone. Note that you should have the following fish with you to open the door to this location:
- Frozen Leviathan
- Magma Leviathan
- Crowned Anglerfish
Then, complete an obby to reach a minigame that will give you access to a boss fight. Defeat the boss to completely unlock the fishing area.
How to catch the Shimmering Silverside
Now that you're in the Calm Zone, head to the fishing zone and cast your line. However, this Mythical rarity fish is not an easy catch, as it puts a -20% progress speed debuff once it bites the line. To lure it, use the Truffle Worm bait and fish at night.
These are the requirements you must fulfil to successfully reel in the Shimmering Silverside:
- Rarity - Mythical
- Preferred bait - Truffle Worm
- Preferred time - Night
- Preferred weather - Clear
- Preferred season - Spring
Since the Shimmering Silverside doesn't weigh much, you can catch it with a normal fishing rod in the game. However, the progress speed debuff and the high rarity mean you should use a rod that offers good resilience, lure speed, and luck.
We recommend the following fishing rods:
Tempest Rod
- Lure Speed: 90%
- Luck: 120%
- Control: 0.15
- Resilience: 40%
- Max Weight: 80000 Kg
Rod of the Forgotten Fang
- Lure Speed - 78%
- Luck - 145%
- Control - 0.22
- Resilience - 25%
- Max Weight - Infinite
FAQs about Fisch
Where do you find Shimmering Silverside in Fisch?
You can find this fish in the Calm Zone in Mariana's Veil.
Which bait does Shimmering Silverside prefer in Fisch?
This fish prefers the Truffle Worm bait.
What is the rarity of Shimmering Silverside in Fisch?
Shimmering Silverside falls under the Mythical rarity.
