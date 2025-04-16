How to get the Celestial Rod in Fisch

Fisch allows players to explore the vast ocean and catch various fish species. To do so, you must use fishing rods — the game has a wide array of options that you can pick from. The Celestial Rod has become a popular choice among players, but unlocking it can be confusing since you cannot purchase it directly from a game merchant.
This guide explains how to obtain the Celestial Rod in the game and its stats.
A brief guide to unlocking the Celestial Rod in Fisch
As stated, you cannot purchase the Celestial Rod from a merchant. The only way to obtain it is through crafting. To do so, you must open the Ancient Archives on Ancient Isles and access the crafting table. You must obtain various fragments spread across the island to gain access to this location.
Once you open this location, collect the following items:
- x1 Ancient Thread: You can get this item from Treasure Chests or during fishing. However, the probability of the latter is relatively low.
- x3 Moonstone: You can obtain this item from the Meteor strike sites. Since it is a rare event, you will need to wait for it to occur.
- x3 Moon Wood: You have a chance of reeling in this item when fishing on Snowcap Island.
- 100,000 C$: Collecting this much cash requires you to continuously fish and sell your catch. The higher the rarity of your fish, the more it will sell for.
Once you have all these items, head back to Ancient Isles and access the crafting table. Then, select Celestial Rod and use the materials to craft it. Note that you must be at least level 500 to use this rod in the game.
Celestial Rod stats
Now that you know how to unlock the Celestial Rod in the game, it is time to familiarize yourself with its stats. For the amount of effort it requires, the rod offers mediocre stats that some players might find underwhelming. These are:
- Lure Speed - 35%
- Luck - 60%
- Control - 0.07
- Resilience - 5%
- Max Weight - Infinite
The rod also offers a passive ability that activates after you catch 85 fish. Once active, it gives you +50% Luck and +30% Lure Speed along with a guarantee of all your catches for the next five minutes to have the Celestial Mutation. You also earn 30% more XP during this period.
FAQs about Fisch
Can you purchase the Celestial Rod from a merchant in Fisch?
No, you cannot directly purchase this rod.
How many Moonstones do you need to craft the Celestial Rod in Fisch?
You need three Moonstones to craft this rod.
How much Lure Speed does the Celestial Rod offer in Fisch?
The rod offers 35% Lure Speed.
