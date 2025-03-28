Anime Power: A beginner's guide

Anime Power is a relatively new anime-themed Roblox experience that lets you explore various anime worlds, defeat enemies, complete quests, and earn rewards. While the gameplay concept is straightforward, new players may find it slightly confusing at first.

This article offers a brief guide to help beginners understand the game better.

A brief guide to Anime Power

This is where you will start the game from (Image via Roblox)

After loading Anime Power, you find yourself on the first map, surrounded by features such as the leaderboard, an NPC that assigns quests, and an avatar machine.

The first step is to approach the Kakashi NPC and talk to him. He will give you a quest that requires you to defeat 25 enemies.

You can start this task by fighting the enemies near this NPC. To deal damage, approach an enemy and click anywhere on the screen with your right mouse button. Joining the game's official group grants access to an auto-clicker, which can make the process easier. As you continue hitting enemies, your damage output increases, making the quest progressively easier to complete.

The NPC will give you a quest (Image via Roblox)

Your immediate focus should be on boosting your power and level. Continue fighting and killing enemies on the map to gain experience points (XP).

Once you accumulate enough XP, use the Rank Up machine near the spawn location to increase your level.

Once you have raised your level and have a decent amount of damage in Anime Power, proceed to the inner part of the map and enter the Dungeon portal. This will transport you to a new map, where you can choose between Easy, Medium, or Hard portals.

Beginners should start with the Easy portal, as it is more manageable for their level.

The dungeon has three difficulty levels (Image via Roblox)

Inside the Dungeon portal, you can interact with the Upgrade machine to enhance various stats, such as Luck, Drops, and Coins, using the in-game currency, which you can earn by defeating enemies and completing quests.

Additionally, you have the option to purchase the Auto-Attack feature for 599 Robux or 200 B in-game currency.

Apart from this, you will also find a Boss portal on the map, which teleports you to an area where a boss spawns at regular intervals. However, it is not advisable for new players to fight the boss alone.

Once you get enough money, return to the starting area and interact with the Champions machine. You can spend coins to unlock various companions that can assist in defeating enemies more efficiently. As you progress and unlock new maps, you will gain access to better champions. Note that champions come in different rarities, which affect their drop rates.

You can roll to get champions (Image via Roblox)

Next, if you wish to explore a new map in Anime Power, hit the Teleport option on the left side of the screen. This will display a list of available maps, along with the required coins to unlock each one.

You must purchase a map to unlock it (Image via Roblox)

After unlocking a map, click on it to teleport and start your adventure.

FAQs about Anime Power

How much does the second map cost in Anime Power?

The second map costs 700k coins.

How do you get the auto-clicker in Anime Power?

You must join the game's official group to get this ability.

How do you reach a new map in Anime Power?

Tap the Teleport icon on the left side of the screen and then click on the map you wish to teleport to.

