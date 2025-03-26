Ghoul RE blueprint guide

Ghoul RE allows players to collect a variety of things, including new characters, items, and more. Crafting is one of the skills that will let you create Quinques if you pick CCG in this Roblox experience. However, the overall crafting process can be quite confusing if you don't know how to start, where to look, and where to find the blueprints.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will go over all these details and help you understand the crafting mechanic in this game.

A brief guide to blueprints in Ghoul RE

Use the bench to craft a Quinque (Image via Roblox)

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that the blueprints and the crafting mechanic are only available for CCGs. Hence, if you're playing as a Kagune, you won't have this option and won't be able to craft. You must also obtain your first Quinque before you can start crafting more of them.

Once these requirements are met, it is time to start fighting and defeating bosses. This is the only way to get your hands on blueprints for new Quinques in the game. The bosses have a slight chance of dropping the item upon defeat. However, you might need to repeat this process before you obtain something meaningful.

You can obtain the blueprints by defeating bosses (Image via Roblox)

Below, we have the complete list of blueprints available in the game and which boss drops the item.

Solace blueprint

Can be obtained by defeating the Tatara Boss .

. It is used to craft the Solace Quinque.

SSS Owl blueprint

Can be obtained from the Eto Boss .

. It is used to craft the SSS Owl Quinque.

Ginkui blueprint

Dropped by the Noro Boss .

. You can use it to craft the Ginkui Quinque.

After you obtain a blueprint, simply head over to the CCG building and take the lift to the Laboratory. Inside, interact with the crafting bench to craft the Quniques you want. Note that you must have all the other required ingredients for the Qunique apart from its blueprint to successfully craft it.

How to get your first Quinque

You must raise your rank to get your first Quinque (Image via Roblox)

Getting your first Quinque can be slightly challenging since you must fulfill a couple of requirements. First, you must reach the Ranked 1 Investigator level in CCG. The ranking starts from 3 and goes all the way up to Special Class Investigator. You can raise your rank by completing quests, defeating ghouls, and winning boss fights.

Next, you must collect 100 Yen. This in-game currency is required to purchase your first Quinque. Keep grinding quests and events until you have the required amount, and then head over to the CCG building. Go to the second floor and talk to Investigator Asahi. You can then pay him 100 Yen to get one of the following Quinques:

Ifraft and Abskol

Senza

Tsunagi

Now, you're all set to craft the more advanced Quinques in the game and mow down enemies with ease.

FAQs about Ghoul RE

Can Ghouls use the crafting mechanic in Ghoul RE?

No, Ghouls cannot use this mechanic.

How do you get the Solace blueprint in Ghoul RE?

You must defeat the Tatara Boss to get this blueprint.

How much does the first Quinque cost in Ghoul RE?

The first Quinque costs 100 Yen in the game.

