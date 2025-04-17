Anime Rangers X codes (April 2025)

Redeeming Anime Rangers X codes can give you a head start in the tower defense experience on Roblox. The latest codes give heaps of Coins and Gems so that you can quickly build the strongest team of defenders. You can level up, evolve, and assign traits to your units after acquiring them from the gacha. Moreover, gold coins can be spent on unique items that help you clear a level.

This article features the active codes and the mandatory requirements to redeem them in Anime Rangers X.

Active Anime Rangers X codes

To be eligible for redeeming codes in Anime Rangers X, you need to upvote the game, join the Learning Disability Group on Roblox, and be at least level 5. You can gain levels by finishing Chapters in the tower defense game.

After completing the prerequisites, redeem the following active codes:

List of active codes in Anime Rangers X Code Rewards 15K Likes 750 Gems (latest) SRY FOR SHUTDOWN 250 Gems and 2 Trait Rerolls ROAD TO 1M VISIT! 250 Gems and 3 Trait Rerolls THX FOR 20K CCU 500 Gems, 5000 Gold, and 10 Trait Rerolls 1K Favorites 500 Gems and 5 Trait Rerolls Happy birthday to those born today ARX Release 500 Gems and 5 Trait Rerolls ARX Release!!! 500 Gems and 5000 Gold

Expired Anime Rangers X codes

Presently, there are no expired Anime Rangers X codes. You can redeem each active one to get Gems, Gold, and Trait Rerolls.

How to redeem Roblox Anime Rangers X codes

The Code tab is below the Profile tab (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem all active codes for Anime Rangers X:

Open Anime Rangers X on Roblox.

Tap the Code button on the right side of the screen.

button on the right side of the screen. Type or paste an active code into the "Code Here" text box.

text box. Hit Redeem to submit the code and claim rewards.

When a code redemption attempt is successful, a list of the acquired rewards is displayed on the screen.

Anime Rangers X codes and their importance

Use Trait Rerolls to enhance your rangers (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Anime Rangers X give several crucial items and resources to allow beginners to skip the initial grind. Gems can be used to roll for units, Coins can be spent on boosts after accessing the Merchant shop, and Trait Rerolls help you assign different perks to a unit. Similar to units, traits in this game are of different rarities.

Anime Rangers X code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid code!" error in Anime Rangers X (Image via Roblox)

Anime Rangers X codes are a mix of digits, spaces, and uppercase and lowercase letters. They are case-sensitive, so you must enter them precisely as they appear in the provided list. Typos, incorrect letter casing, and extra spaces are the usual reasons for the "Invalid code!" error.

Instead of typing codes, it's best to copy and paste the valid ones into the redemption box as the method provides more accuracy and reduces the chances of encountering errors. If a pasted code doesn't work, restart the game to join an updated server. Some freebies can only be claimed in new servers.

Where to find new Anime Rangers X codes

To not miss out on any codes, join the Anime Rangers X [A:RX] Discord community. The game's official Discord server has a dedicated "codes" channel, where the developer pings the players to inform them about the new freebies.

FAQs on Anime Rangers X codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Anime Rangers X?

15K Likes is the newest code for the tower defense title on Roblox. When redeemed, it gives 750 Gems to the player.

How many times can a single code be redeemed in Anime Rangers X?

Like most Roblox codes, the ones for Anime Rangers X are valid for a single use. You cannot redeem a particular active code multiple times.

When are gift codes for Anime Rangers X released?

The developers often release new codes for Anime Rangers X after shutdowns and updates to thank players for their patience and support. Freebies also appear when the game reaches a new milestone.

