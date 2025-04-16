Anime Ascend codes (April 2025)

Anime Ascend codes provide different rewards to help players progress quickly and unlock new content. Featuring characters and settings inspired by popular anime series, the objective in this Roblox experience is to assemble the strongest squad of Animons. Such fighters can be obtained from the gacha after purchasing Crystals with Robux or Yen.

Earning Yen, the chief in-game resource, by battling enemies and completing quests can be a demanding process. The latest codes for Anime Ascend give a welcome advantage as they offer Potions with diverse effects that maximize the benefits from your in-game grinding sessions.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Ascend codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Anime Ascend codes

Anime Ascend features several anime-inspired characters (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the working codes for Roblox Anime Ascend:

List of active codes in Anime Ascend Code Rewards 1klikes 1 Damage Potion welcome 10 Cursed Notes release 1 Yen Potion

Expired Anime Ascend codes

There are currently no inactive codes in Anime Ascend.

How to redeem Anime Ascend codes

The Codes tab is indicated by a bird icon (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Anime Ascend is a straightforward process. Follow the instructions mentioned below to claim the bonus rewards:

Open Anime Ascend on Roblox.

Tap the Codes button on the left side of the screen, above your currency counter.

Enter an active code in the redemption box.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard or click the green arrow button to submit a code.

During a successful redemption, the acquired rewards briefly appear on the screen before being added to your account.

Roblox Anime Ascend codes and their importance

Activate different boosts by using Potions (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Ascend grant useful items for speeding up your progress in the simulator. Potions provide temporary boosts, including ones that increase your damage and the Yen drop rate from enemies. These boosts can be stacked to make farming in-game resources more efficient. Apart from potions, codes provide special items like Cursed Notes.

Anime Ascend code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Restart the game to join a new server (Image via Roblox)

A few Roblox codes for Anime Ascend are only functional in new servers. If you are unable to activate a valid code, restart the game and try again. Restarting a Roblox experience lets you join an updated server where codes function properly.

If you still receive an error during a redemption attempt, cross-check the entered code for typos and remove any unnecessary spaces. Anime Ascend promo codes can also be case-sensitive, so enter the lowercase and uppercase letters accurately to claim rewards.

Where to find new Anime Ascend codes

The description section of Anime Ascend on Roblox often contains the latest codes. However, the best way to stay informed about all freebies and news for the game is to join the Anime Ascend Discord server. The developer uses the "announcements" channel to reveal codes as well as the planned updates.

FAQs on Anime Ascend codes

What are the rewards offered by Anime Ascend codes?

Codes grant you special items and different Potions for activating boosts in the anime-inspired Roblox game.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Anime Ascend?

Each active Anime Ascend code is available for a single use. If you try to redeem it twice, the game displays the "You have already redeemed this code" message.

When do codes for Anime Ascend expire?

Although the developer hasn't specified their expiration dates, it's best to redeem codes as soon as possible. They may become inactive without any warning.

