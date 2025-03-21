Anime Power codes (March 2025)

Roblox Anime Power codes assist players by providing several useful items. Like other anime-inspired simulators, accumulating resources in Anime Power is hectic as players have to complete quests, dungeon raids, and special missions. All the while, they have to gain Power with every click for Rank-Ups.

Ad

Luckily, the list of freebies includes free boosts for farming resources more efficiently. You can also get Diamonds, Lineage Fragments, Sword Fragments, and more items without much effort.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Power codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Anime Power codes

All active codes for the game (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the following codes can be redeemed to receive free rewards:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Anime Power Code Rewards 7.5klikes 1 Power Potion Miniupdate 10 Lineage Crystals 5klikes 50 Diamonds sorry4shutdown 1 Drops Potion 1klikes 50 Sword Fragments NoExploiters 1 Power Potion Plique 1 Damage Potion, 1 Coin Potion, and 1 Power Potion Release 100 Diamonds

Ad

Expired Anime Power codes

No Roblox codes for Anime Power have expired. If any stop providing rewards, they will be listed in this section.

Also check: Latest Anime Card Clash codes

How to redeem Roblox Anime Power codes

The Codes tab is indicated by a star icon (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Anime Power and get various items:

Ad

Launch Anime Power on Roblox.

Select the Codes tab on the left side, between Settings and Achievements tabs.

tab on the left side, between Settings and Achievements tabs. A redemption window will appear on the screen. Then, type or paste an active code in the Enter your code here text box.

text box. Hit the Enter key to receive rewards.

When a code is redeemed successfully, a description or image of the rewards appears on the screen. Moreover, the message "Successfully claimed!" can be seen in the code box.

Ad

Anime Power codes and their importance

Utilize Potions from your Inventory (Image via Roblox)

Several important items can be obtained by redeeming codes in Roblox Anime Power. The most common rewards are boosts, namely Power, Drop, Damage, and Coin Potions.

Ad

Each Potion lasts 15 minutes and provides a double boost to make gathering resources and power easier in the anime-inspired simulator. If you run out of stock, more Potions and other items can be purchased by utilizing Gems in the Store.

Other potential rewards from codes include Sword Fragments, which is used to reroll swords, and Lineage Crystals for lineage rerolls. Both offer players the chance to gain better customizations.

Anime Power code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"Invalid code!" error in Anime Power (Image via Roblox)

The "Invalid Code" issue usually occurs when players mistype a code. To avoid such mistakes, double-check each code for typos and then hit the Enter key. The problem could also be related to the server, so restart the game and then try to redeem active codes once again.

Ad

Also check: Latest Arise Crossover codes

Where to find new Anime Power codes

You can keep track of the latest codes by following the social channels of Anime Power. Be a part of the Anime Power Discord server and regularly check the "codes" channel to stay updated about the new ones. Moreover, you can join and ask the AlphaXGames Roblox community about the latest freebies.

Ad

FAQs on Anime Power codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Anime Power?

"7.5klikes" is the latest code for the Roblox game.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Anime Power?

The "Already claimed" notification is seen when players attempt to redeem a code twice. Thus, each code is available for a single use.

When will new Anime Power gift codes arrive?

Fresh codes usually arrive with updates and after the Roblox game completes a new milestone, such as getting 5000 likes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024