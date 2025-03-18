Anime Card Clash codes (March 2025)

Anime Card Clash codes offer free packs and other rewards to help you become the most skilled card-battler. Featuring characters from several anime, this Roblox title centers on collecting and merging cards. Defeating bosses unlocks new worlds in the title and Moon Cycles buff the abilities of certain cards as well.

You can redeem the latest codes for Anime Card Clash to receive an abundance of Instant Rolls, Large Cooldown Potions, Moon Cycle Potions, Trait Rerolls, and more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Card Clash codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Anime Card Clash codes

All active codes for Anime Card Clash (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the working codes for Anime Card Clash. Due to their time-sensitivity, it is recommended to redeem them as quickly as possible.

1MILLIONVISITS 1000 Instant Rolls, 5 Large Luck Potions, 5 Large Cooldown Potions, 3 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, 2 Border Chance Potions, 2 Trait Rerolls, and 2 Boss Potions (latest) STPATRICKSDAY2025 1000 Instant Rolls, 5 Large luck Potions, and 3 Random Moon Potions (latest) 500KVISITS 1000 Instant Rolls, 5 Large Luck Potions, 5 Large Cooldown Potions, 3 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, 2 Border Chance Potions, and 2 Trait Rerolls 100KVISITS 1000 Instant Rerolls, 5 Large Luck Potions, 5 Large Cooldown Potions, 3 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, 2 Border Chance Potions, and 2 Trait Rerolls SORRYFORSHUTDOWN 3 Large Potions, 3 Cooldown Reduction Potions, 2 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, 2 Border Chance Potions, and 1 Trait Reroll YAYCODES 500 Instant Rolls, 3 Large Potions, 3 Cooldown Reduction Potions, 2 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, 2 Border Chance Potions, and 1 Trait Reroll RELEASE 1 Large Potion and 1 Cooldown Reduction Potion

Expired Anime Card Clash codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the game. Whenever an active one doesn't provide rewards, this section will be updated.

How to redeem Roblox Anime Card Clash codes

The Codes tab is indicated by a page icon (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Card Clash:

Open Anime Card Clash on Roblox.

Click the Codes button on the left, next to Upgrades.

button on the left, next to Upgrades. Once the redemption box opens, type a working code in the " Enter code here.." text box.

text box. Hit the blue Redeem button to activate a code and receive rewards.

If the code redemption succeeds, the rewards are shown in a new window.

Roblox Anime Card Clash codes and their importance

Rewards are added to your inventory (Image via Roblox)

Several free rewards can be acquired by redeeming Anime Card Clash codes. Here is a list of their names and functions:

Trait Reroll: Rerolls the trait of a card

Large Luck Potion: +3 Luck for 120 seconds

Large Cooldown Reduction Potion: +30% Cooldown Reduction for 30 seconds

Moon Cycle Reroll Potion: Rerolls Moon Cycle

Border Chance Potion: +30% Border Chance for 120 seconds

Boss Potion: +30% Boss Chance for 120 seconds

By redeeming Roblox codes, you can also get Instant Rolls that give a specified number of card packs. Use them to increase your deck strength and, when confident, activate a Boss Potion.

Anime Card Clash code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Be mindful of the letter casing of codes (Image via Roblox)

Anime Card Clash gift codes are case-sensitive, so players must be mindful while typing them in the redemption box. All the available codes are in capitals and there are no spaces between the words. If players make a typographical or capitalization error, the message "Code not found" appears at the top of the screen. A method to prevent this issue is to copy the provided active codes and paste them.

Where to find new Anime Card Clash codes

To stay updated about the newest codes, you can follow the social media pages of the Roblox game. Join the Anime Card Clash Discord server and regularly check the "codes" channel for the latest freebies. You can also visit the Anime Card Clash X profile. The account has been silent for a while, but the developer did mention that they will post about gift codes.

FAQs on Anime Card Clash codes

What are the latest codes for Roblox Anime Card Clash?

"1MILLIONVISITS" and "STPATRICKSDAY2025" are the latest codes for the Roblox title.

Why are codes useful in Anime Card Clash?

Codes give a range of rewards, including packs that contain cards, Trait Rerolls, and Moon Cycle Rerolls.

When will more codes for Anime Card Clash be released?

The developer usually reveals new codes to celebrate updates, special events, and milestones completed by the game.

