Solar Fist Anime Rangers X guide

Roblox Anime Rangers X has a wide roster of characters inspired by various anime. Solar Fist is the game's rendition of Gogeta from the Dragon Ball franchise. A Secret unit in this tower defense experience, Solar Fist is a meta despite having no evolution due to its high damage and range. Most players would want to add him to their team given his effectiveness.

Ad

Here's a quick guide on obtaining Solar Fist as well as other relevant information about the character.

How to get Solar Fist in Roblox Anime Rangers X

Availability of Solar Fist in the game (Image via Roblox)

Solar Fist, also known as Gogeta, can be obtained from Act 1, Acts 2 and 3 of the Ranger Stage of Green Planet. To unlock the mentioned Acts, complete the entire Voocha Village Ranger Stage. These levels are more challenging than the ones found in the Story mode, so make sure to upgrade and evolve your best units in Anime Rangers X.

Ad

Trending

Notably, the Solar Fist unit has different drop rates in the many Acts:

Ranger Stage Act 1 : 0.05%

: 0.05% Ranger Stage Act 2 : 0.1%

: 0.1% Ranger Stage Act 3: 1%

To maximize the chance of obtaining Solar Fist, repeatedly complete Act 3. You are guaranteed to get the unit within 100 completions of the level, which seems hectic, but is worth trying given the unit's usefulness.

At the moment, Solar Fist cannot be pulled from the Summons gacha. This makes it an exceptionally rare unit akin to Cid Kagenou in Anime Rangers X.

Ad

Solar Fist - Stats and Abilities

Solar Fist is modeled after Gogeta from Dragon Ball (Image via Roblox)

Solar Fist has a spawn cost of 1000 Yen, which is high compared to the usual units. It is limited to a single spawn on the battlefield while its Send cooldown is 10 seconds. While the unit's high cost and spawn limit are its disadvantages, its high damage and health are its advantages.

Ad

Here are the base stats and abilities of Solar Fist in Roblox Anime Rangers X:

Element : Sun

: Sun Attack Element: Physical

Physical Attack Type : Ground

: Ground Health : 2500

: 2500 Damage : 1200

: 1200 Cooldown : 1.5

: 1.5 Range : 15

: 15 Speed : 3

: 3 Abilities: Plasma Azure/Stardust Fallen/Soul Punisher

Initially, Solar Fist's Soul Punisher deals 1700 Ultimate Damage, but it can be increased by leveling up the unit. At its maximum potential, with O+ in each attribute and at the highest level, it boasts over 63,000 Health and deals over 30,000 damage per second.

Ad

Also check: Anime Rangers X - All official links

FAQs

What is the best way to get Solar Fist in Anime Rangers X?

The best way to get the Gogeta-inspired unit is by repeatedly completing Act 3 of the Ranger Stage of Green Planet.

What is the rarity of Solar Fist?

Solar Fist falls under the Secret rarity in the game.

Does Solar Fist have any evolution?

At the time of this writing, the unit has no evolutions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024