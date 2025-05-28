How to get Cid Kagenou in Anime Rangers X

Roblox Anime Rangers X is a tower defense game that merges different anime worlds. Players can summon their favorite anime-inspired characters, which vary in rarity, and the developers often chip in a few limited ones to further intensify the grinding sessions. Shadowborne, modeled after Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow, is the most recent addition to the list of exclusive characters.

Ad

Shadowborne's availability is capped at 30,000 units, making it a coveted possession. Use this guide to learn about the unit's availability as well as get additional important details.

Availability of Shadowborne (Cid Kagenou) in Anime Rangers X

Shadowborne is a limited unit (Image via Roblox)

Shadowborne is a Secret-rarity unit that can only be acquired from the ongoing Soulbane Requiem event in Anime Rangers X. The event was introduced with Update 1.5 and it will be online till the unit cap is reached. At the time of this writing, more than 15,000 Shadowbornes are yet to be claimed.

Ad

Trending

Intriguingly, Shadowborne has a 0.1% chance of appearing as a drop after completing the Soulbane Requiem Boss Event. This makes it one of the rarest characters in the entire game. To add to the challenge, the event boss possesses massive HP and damage, so defeating it demands the most powerful units from your roster.

The only prerequisite for entering the Soulbane Requiem event is Level 15. After fulfilling the level requirement, players can click the "boss event" tab on the right side of the screen and then hit the Play button to enter the event.

Ad

Also check: How to Limit Break units in Anime Rangers X

Shadowborne boss details

Passives of the Shadowborne boss (Image via Roblox)

In the Soul Requiem event, the Shadowborne boss has over 10 million HP, thereby giving players a tough time. It dishes out 100,000 damage every five seconds, while its ability is triggered after 30 seconds and deals a massive 800,000 damage. Interestingly, its ability is connected to one of its passive traits.

Ad

Here are the two passive skills of the Shadowborne boss:

All Range : For every third ability used, this unit will attack the entire map, dealing 60% of the damage.

: For every third ability used, this unit will attack the entire map, dealing 60% of the damage. Everlasting Ego: This unit's evade rate increases by 2.5% per enemy, up to a maximum of 15%.

With a passive that covers the entire map and one that increases its dodge rate, defeating the Shadowborne boss will be no cakewalk. You have to consistently upgrade your units, defeat the boss, and hope to get the exclusive Cid Kagenou-inspired unit in Roblox Anime Rangers X.

Ad

Aside from the limited unit, defeating the event boss will reward you with precious in-game materials like Gems, Trait Rerolls, and Stat Keys. You can get up to 15 Gems per boss run and they are a guaranteed drop.

Also check: Anime Rangers X AFK World guide

FAQs

What is the level requirement for entering the Soul Requiem event?

Players need to be at least Level 15 to enter the Shadowborne Soul Requiem Boss Event.

Ad

What is the Element of Shadowborne in Anime Rangers X?

Shadowborne possess the Moon Element in this tower-defense game.

What is the deployment cost of the Shadowborne unit?

The deployment cost of the limited-time unit is 2.05K Yen.

How many abilities does Shadowborne possess in Anime Rangers X?

Shadowborne has three abilities, namely Twilight Molecule, Immediate Shadow, and I am Atomic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024