Anime Rangers X AFK World guide

A larger part of Anime Rangers X is centered around summoning, which requires you to farm Ranger Crystals. Being the precious resource that they are, Ranger Crystals are acquired through various means like Story, Challenges, and more. The most reliable and convenient of these methods is the AFK World, which rewards you for remaining idle while in the game mode.

Here’s how the AFK World works in Anime Ranger X.

How AFK World works in Anime Rangers X

The AFK World (Image via Roblox)

The AFK World works similarly to the AFK areas featured in most tower defense-style games. Its basic premise is that you will receive currency for remaining in the AFK World without having to do anything.

You can access it from the overworld by interacting with the NPC, Bulmy. The NPC has the text AFK World hovering over her head in bright and bold letters. Once you hit the Sure button after interacting with her, you will be teleported to the AFK World and start receiving prizes.

The AFK World is a single screen with a timer showing the countdown for the next payout. This timer starts at 300 seconds and counts down to zero before giving you rewards. After that, it resets, and the process starts over again. The baseline reward for being idle on this screen is 25 Ranger Crystals, with the maximum amount available in a single session being 500 Ranger Crystals.

This means you must remain inactive in the AFK area for 100 minutes or one hour and 40 minutes to get all 500 Ranger Crystals. In addition to the Crystal reward, you have a 0.5% chance to receive a random Secret unit as a prize.

Paying players can receive bonuses as well; Premium members receive 1.5x more Ranger Crystals, while VIP members get double the amount.

About Anime Rangers X

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Anime Rangers X is about defending your home world from enemy waves by assembling warriors whose design is inspired by iconic anime and manga series. This experience has you perform summons for your favorite animanga icons, level them up to the limit, and use them in explosive battles.

The title includes modes like Story, Challenge, Raid, and more that provide numerous gameplay flavors. You can get accustomed to the game’s systems in the Story mode, test your unit’s capabilities in Raids, and acquire resources in the Challenge mode.

Join forces with friends or take on the enemy hordes on your own in this experience to become the ultimate Ranger.

FAQs

How to access the AFK World in Anime Rangers X

The AFK World can be accessed by speaking to the NPC Bulmy in the hub world.

What are the rewards for the AFK World in Anime Rangers X?

The main reward for spending time in AFK World is up to 500 Ranger Crystals, with a 0.5% chance of getting a Secret unit.

Can Anime Rangers X be accessed for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without demanding compulsory premium purchases.

