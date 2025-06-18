How to get and evolve Gravity Priest (Enrico Pucci) in Anime Rangers X

Gravity Priest is the newest addition to the Anime Rangers X roster. Based on the character of Enrico Pucci from the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime, this unit possesses the Moon Element and belongs to Secret rarity. It has a couple of impressive passive abilities, but its full potential is unleashed once it is evolved to Priest of Heaven. The latter is one of the metas in the game.

This guide will show you how to get Gravity Priest and evolve it to Priest of Heaven in Roblox Anime Rangers X.

Availability of Gravity Priest (Pucci) in Anime Rangers X

Gravity Priest can be obtained from boss portals (Image via Roblox)

You can get Gravity Priest as a reward from boss portals in Anime Rangers X. The said portals can be obtained as drops from each of the Night Colosseum Ranger Stages and Chapter 10 of its Story mode. Each portal has a tier that represents its rarity as well as its difficulty.

To unlock the Ranger Stages of the Night Colosseum, you'll need to first complete all stages of its Story mode. They are extremely difficult, so level up and Limit Break your best units. Moreover, use rerolls to give them the most powerful traits like Juggernaut, Sovereign, Capitalist, and Duplicator.

Once you acquire a Tier I, Tier II, or Tier III boss portal in this Roblox game, head to the inventory and click on it. Enter the portal that opens in front of your avatar, and then complete the boss challenge to get the Gravity Priest.

Stats and Passives of Gravity Priest

Passives of the Gravity Priest (Image via Roblox)

The Gravity Priest specializes in crowd-control as it deals AoE damage with its abilities. Contributing to its effectiveness are its decent DPS and range.

Featured below are the details and max stats of the Gravity Priest in Roblox Anime Rangers X:

Spawn cost : 1350 Yen

: 1350 Yen Attack : Magic

: Magic Element : Moon

: Moon Health : 11.3K

: 11.3K DPS : 6.7K

: 6.7K Range : 30

: 30 AoE : Full AoE damage

: Full AoE damage Abilities: Gravitation | Beyond The Gigantic

Alongside a powerful Ultimate, the Gravity Priest possesses two passive abilities:

Gravity Rocks : Every time a skill is used, there's a 50% chance to create an AoE explosion and reduce enemy movement speed by 30%.

: Every time a skill is used, there's a 50% chance to create an AoE explosion and reduce enemy movement speed by 30%. Gravity Domain: After every second ability, it triggers Gravity Rocks, and enemies within the unit's range become slowed for five seconds. Additionally, enemies are afflicted with Hurt, causing them to take 15% increased damage from all units permanently. (CD: 450 seconds)

The Gravity Priest's passives change and increase when it is evolved to Priest of Heaven. Interestingly, the method to evolve it is a bit different compared to other units in Anime Rangers X.

How to evolve Gravity Priest in Anime Rangers X

Gravity Priest evolves to Priest of Heaven (Image via Roblox)

To evolve Gravity Priest, players need the new evolution item called Heaven Diary and 150,000 Coins. However, to craft a Heaven Diary, you must complete a questline rather than collect materials.

The questline related to the Priest of Heaven evolution is given by the namesake NPC in Anime Rangers X. To find him, just head straight after spawning in the game. He is on the pathway next to the one that leads to the Leaderboard.

Upon interacting with the Priest of Heaven, he will assign you the Heavenly Quest, whose requirements are as follows:

Obtain Golden Will (Requiem)

Use the passive Gravity Domain three times

Obtain Gravity Priest

Obtain Vampire Emperor (Vampire)

Kill any 50 bosses in Night Colosseum

Get 10,000 kills on Gravity Priest

Once all the requirements are completed, you will get the items for crafting the Heaven Diary. It is then just a case of getting Coins for the evolution.

FAQs on Anime Rangers X

What is the spawn cost of the Gravity Priest?

The spawn cost of the Secret unit is 1350 Yen.

What are the requirements for evolving Gravity Priest?

The Gravity Priest can be evolved with the Heaven Diary evolution item and 150,000 Coins.

Does Gravity Priest possess an Ultimate?

Yes, this unit has an Ultimate ability.

