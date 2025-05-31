How to get Feral Fang in Anime Rangers X

The latest Anime Rangers X update has shaken up the existing meta by adding more powerful units. Along with Shadowborne and Blood Queen, players can acquire Feral Fang, modeled after the character of Delta from The Eminence in Shadow manga. Feral Fang is a Mythic unit that has decent damage and excels when paired with Shadowborne.

In this guide, players will learn how to obtain Feral Fang and gain an understanding of the character's advantages and disadvantages.

Availability of Feral Fang (Delta) in Anime Rangers X

Feral Fang is a Mythic unit (Image via Roblox)

You can acquire Feral Fang from the Standard Banner in Roblox Anime Rangers X. Given that it belongs to the Mythic category, all players will have a 1% chance of pulling the unit from the gacha.

Before attempting to get the character, amass as many Gems as possible by completing quests and levels. Another sound idea would be to collect items like Onigiri to boost Feral Fang's EXP the moment it is obtained.

For Feral Fang, it is crucial to select equipment that enhances both offense and defense. Thus, Crown of Eclipse, Eclipse Edge, and Earthshatter Maul are decent gear for the Delta-inspired character.

Feral Fang's stats in Anime Rangers X

Feral Fang possesses the Dark Element (Image via Roblox)

Feral Fang's attacks have a short Range. Additionally, it has a high Spawn Cost that may compel players to look for better options in battles. However, if the user has Shadowborne in their party, it allows Feral Fang to truly excel in terms of Damage and HP.

Here are the stats of Feral Fang in Roblox Anime Rangers X:

Spawn Cost : 1350 Yen

: 1350 Yen Spawn Limit : 3

: 3 Send Cooldown : 8 seconds

: 8 seconds Attack Element : Physical

: Physical Element : Dark

: Dark Abilities : Ambush Beast | Vixen Scratch

: Ambush Beast | Vixen Scratch Upgrade 1 cost : 1350 Yen

: 1350 Yen Upgrade 2 cost : 2400 Yen

: 2400 Yen Upgrade 3 cost : 3900 Yen

: 3900 Yen Upgrade 4 cost : 5600 Yen

: 5600 Yen Upgrade 5 cost: 7400 Yen

Feral Fang's passive skills are,

Wolf's Fury : The first enemy to enter this unit's range is instantly targeted and receives 40% more damage. This unit also gains a 50% speed boost to rush toward the enemy. The effect ends after attacking and has a cooldown of 80 seconds.

: The first enemy to enter this unit's range is instantly targeted and receives 40% more damage. This unit also gains a 50% speed boost to rush toward the enemy. The effect ends after attacking and has a cooldown of 80 seconds. Shadow's Scent: If Shadowborne is on the field, this unit gains: +20% Speed, +50% Critical Damage, and +20% Damage.

Wolf's Fury allows Feral Fang to one-shot dangerous enemies, though it has to get close due to its low range. When coupled with Shadowborne, the unit's Speed, Damage, and Critical Damage are permanently increased, making it a highly efficient support.

Evidently, Feral Fang's meta-worthiness is highly dependent on Shadowborne in Anime Rangers X. Players won't get much utility out of Fang without the latter.

FAQs

How do I get Feral Fang in Anime Rangers X?

Feral Fang is a Mythic unit that can be obtained from the Standard Banner.

What are the abilities of Feral Fang?

Ambush Beast and Vixen Scratch are the unit's abilities in the game.

Why is Shadowborne important for Feral Fang?

When Shadowborne is present on the battlefield, all active Feral Fang units get a massive damage, critical, and speed boost.

