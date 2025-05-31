How to get Blood Queen in Anime Rangers X

Blood Queen is one of the three characters that debuted in the Shadowborne update of Roblox Anime Rangers X. Based on Elisabeth from the manga The Eminence in Shadow, the unit possesses an impeccable damage-over-time (DoT) ability and a high range. It can be paired with Shadowborne to clear the toughest waves quickly. Given Blood Queen's potential, many players are eager to add it to their team.

Ad

This guide will show you how to get Blood Queen and give important details about the coveted unit in Anime Rangers X.

Availability of Blood Queen (Elisabeth) in Roblox Anime Rangers X

Blood Queen is a Secret unit (Image via Roblox)

Belonging to the Secret rarity, Blood Queen can be acquired from the Rate-Up Summon Banner in Anime Rangers X. The Rate-Up Summons are unlocked after players reach Level 15. Compared to the standard ones, summoning characters in these banners is expensive, as they require 90 Gems per pull.

Ad

Trending

Blood Queen has a notoriously low drop rate, often demanding more than 50 summons in the Rate-Up gacha. Yet, her invaluable abilities and role as a support DPS ensure that every Gem invested in obtaining the character is worth it.

Aetherial Lance, Celestial Crown, and Phoenix Cloak are some of the best gear for Blood Queen. They increase damage, improve accuracy, and reduce Send Cooldown and Spawn Cost, which are the main disadvantages of the Elisabeth-inspired character.

Ad

Also check: How to get Cid Kagenou in Anime Rangers X

Stats of Blood Queen in Anime Rangers X

Blood Queen deals Magic damage to enemies (Image via Roblox)

Similar to other Secret units, Blood Queen has high spawn and upgrade costs. A lot of Yen is required to unlock her maximum potential in battles. Another major disadvantage of the character is its low Speed, akin to Shadow Knight in this Roblox game.

Ad

Here are the stats of Blood Queen in Anime Rangers X:

Spawn Cost : 1650 Yen

: 1650 Yen Spawn Limit : 1

: 1 Send Cooldown : 22 seconds

: 22 seconds Attack Element : Magic

: Magic Attack Type : Ground

: Ground Element : Sun

: Sun Abilities : Bloody Mary | Merlot Devourer

: Bloody Mary | Merlot Devourer Upgrade 1 cost : 2650 Yen

: 2650 Yen Upgrade 2 cost : 3850 Yen

: 3850 Yen Upgrade 3 cost : 5250 Yen

: 5250 Yen Upgrade 4 cost : 6900 Yen

: 6900 Yen Upgrade 5 cost: 8550 Yen

Blood Queen has two passive abilities, which are the highlights of the character. They have been described below:

The Red Moon : Every time this unit activates an ability or falls below 30% HP, it enters "Red Moon" status, causing all attacks to deal enhanced bleed (DOT) damage. The Red Moon effect lasts 90 seconds while its cooldown is 120 seconds.

: Every time this unit activates an ability or falls below 30% HP, it enters "Red Moon" status, causing all attacks to deal enhanced bleed (DOT) damage. The Red Moon effect lasts 90 seconds while its cooldown is 120 seconds. Death's Echo: Enemies that die from bleeding have a 25% chance to explode in a small AOE, inflicting bleed on enemies hit by the explosion.

Ad

As evident by the description of her passives, Blood Queen has exceptional DoT capabilities that can be spread through enemies via explosions.

FAQs

How can I get Blood Queen in Roblox Anime Rangers X?

Blood Queen can be pulled from the Rate-Up Summon Banner in the game.

What are the abilities of Blood Queen?

Bloody Mary and Merlot Devourer are Blood Queen's abilities.

What is the specialty of Blood Queen?

Blood Queen's passives allow it to inflict bleed on enemies, dealing damage over time, and spread it through explosions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024