How to get Bloodrot Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot introduced the Bloodrot Mutation with the Bloodmoon Event, which raises the Cash generated by the Brainrot characters in your base. The Mutation can affect all kinds of units, including the elusive Secret ones. Getting Secret Brainrots is quite challenging as is, but attempting to nab one with the Bloodrot Mutation is even more so. This entails waiting for the Bloodmoon Event to trigger and seeing if they spawn on the conveyor belt for you to purchase.

Let’s take a look at Bloodrot Secret characters and how to get them in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Bloodrot Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

A Bloodrot Brainrot in a player's base (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways of approaching the acquisition of a Bloodrot Secret: stealing from another player or buying one that spawns on the conveyor belt. The former can be quite challenging and you will have to server hop a lot to find the one with a player who has them.

Trending

After that, create a strategy based on the traps they have set and work around them to pull off the heist. This changes from one player to the next, but it’s safe to assume that it will be incredibly difficult. Once you steal it, you can bet that the Robloxian from whom you stole will pull all the stops to retrieve their former possession.

If you would rather purchase a Bloodrot Secret and not have to deal with other players’ stealing attempts, consider making a private server. This costs 79 Robux, but you will not be bothered by other Robloxians robbing you blind while your eyes are on the conveyor. Following this, start laying the groundwork for maximizing your chances of getting the Bloodrot Secret.

First, time your prep work according to the Bloodmoon Event timer. The timer can be viewed in the hub area, located next to the Robux Shop. This event activates every 45 minutes and lasts for 15 minutes, so be sure to wrap up everything beforehand.

Next, boost Server Luck via the game pass of the same name. If you’re not playing on a private server, hop from one server to the next to find the one with an active luck bonus. The maximum Server Luck bonus is 5x, and you will need a total of 2,247 Robux to get it on your private server.

Now, all you have to do is wait until the Bloodmoon Event and keep a keen eye on the conveyor belt. Sooner or later, a Bloodrot Secret will appear on the conveyor belt, available for purchase.

The price of a Bloodrot Secret is the same as a regular Secret, so you won’t have to gather Cash more than what is normally required.

Also read: Steal a Brainrot: Bloodmoon Event guide

About the Bloodrot Mutation

The Bloodmoon Event timer (Image via Roblox)

The Bloodrot Mutation is a stat bonus that affects a Brainrot character at random when they spawn. This Mutation is exclusively available during the Bloodmoon Event and applies a 2x multiplier to the affected character’s income generation rate.

Apart from the stat increase, the only alteration made by the Mutation is in the Brainrot’s visuals. Characters affected by it are colored a deep red, befitting the name of the Mutation.

Like the other Mutations, players cannot influence the Bloodrot Mutation. Since it impacts Brainrots randomly, the only way to get a Bloodrot Brainrot is during the Bloodmoon Event or by stealing them.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the stat bonus applied by Bloodrot Mutation in Steal a Brainrot?

The Bloodrot Mutation applies a 2x multiplier to a unit’s income generation rate.

Can Bloodrot Secrets be stolen in Steal a Brainrot?

Yes, it’s possible to steal and add Bloodrot Secrets to your collection, provided you are able to work around the other players’ traps and opposition.

What is the maximum Server Luck bonus available in Steal a Brainrot?

The maximum Server Luck bonus that can be active at a time is 5x.

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

