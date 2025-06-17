How to get Lucky Spins in Basketball Zero

Lucky Spins are crucial in your journey to becoming the best in Basketball Zero. Compared to the usual ones, these Spins offer better chances of getting rarer and more formidable powers from the game's gacha system. They are classified into Lucky Style Spins and Lucky Zone Spins, based on their usage, and the title conveniently provides both free and premium methods to obtain them.

This guide explores each method to obtain Lucky Spins in Roblox Basketball Zero.

What are Lucky Spins in Basketball Zero?

The gacha odds provided by the Lucky Spins (Image via Roblox)

In Basketball Zero, Lucky Spins can be considered as better versions of Spins. They provide the player with a higher chance of getting Styles and Zones belonging to the Epic, Legendary, Mythic, and Miracle rarities.

Additionally, Lucky Spins improve the odds of getting event-exclusive abilities, as seen during the Basketball God update in Basketball Zero.

You can check the high odds provided by Lucky Spins. To do so, open either the Zone or Style tab and then click on the Lucky Odds button at the top-right corner. There will be a noticeable difference between the Normal Odds and Lucky Odds, which is why players prefer using Lucky Spins to get Mythic or Miracle powers.

Acquiring Lucky Spins in Basketball Zero

You can buy Lucky Spins with Robux (Image via Roblox)

There are several ways to get Lucky Spins in Roblox Basketball Zero:

Ranked rewards : Ascending the multiple tiers in the Ranked mode grants you several rewards, including a hefty amount of Lucky Spins.

: Ascending the multiple tiers in the Ranked mode grants you several rewards, including a hefty amount of Lucky Spins. Quests : Lucky Spins can be obtained as a reward for completing certain Daily Quests. To find all the tasks and associated rewards, stand inside the blue "Quests" zone, which is next to the "Play" zone in the lobby.

: Lucky Spins can be obtained as a reward for completing certain Daily Quests. To find all the tasks and associated rewards, stand inside the blue "Quests" zone, which is next to the "Play" zone in the lobby. AFK Chamber : The AFK Chamber offers you a slim chance of getting Lucky Spins as a reward. However, you can buy the VIP Pass to boost your luck or simply skip the time to the next reward by spending Robux. The longer you stay in the AFK zone, the greater your chance of acquiring the coveted spins.

: The AFK Chamber offers you a slim chance of getting Lucky Spins as a reward. However, you can buy the VIP Pass to boost your luck or simply skip the time to the next reward by spending Robux. The longer you stay in the AFK zone, the greater your chance of acquiring the coveted spins. Robux transactions : Once you run out of Lucky Spins, you have the option to get more with Robux. A single Lucky Spin costs 199 Robux, the pack of five requires 499 Robux, and the pack of 20 spins is at the steep price of 1599 Robux.

: Once you run out of Lucky Spins, you have the option to get more with Robux. A single Lucky Spin costs 199 Robux, the pack of five requires 499 Robux, and the pack of 20 spins is at the steep price of 1599 Robux. Redemption codes : Both Lucky Style Spins and Lucky Zone Spins can be collected by redeeming codes in Basketball Zero. The developer releases such freebies to mark special events, updates, and holidays.

: Both Lucky Style Spins and Lucky Zone Spins can be collected by redeeming codes in Basketball Zero. The developer releases such freebies to mark special events, updates, and holidays. Spin Wheel: The last way to get Lucky Spins is via the Spin Wheel. You have a low chance of getting them as a reward, but it is worth trying your luck now and then.

Unlike the Normal Spins, you cannot buy Lucky Spins with the in-game currency called Yen. You have to rely on quests, the AFK Chamber rewards, redemption codes, and other means to obtain them.

FAQs on Basketball Zero

Why are Lucky Spins useful?

Lucky Spins are beneficial because they offer higher chances of acquiring rare Styles and Zones from the gacha.

What is the best way to get Lucky Spins?

The most effective way of getting Lucky Spins is via the Ranked Mode. As you progress through the tiers, you'll get several Lucky Spins as rewards.

Is it possible to convert Normal Spins to Lucky Spins?

No, there is no such option in the game at the moment.

