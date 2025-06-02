Basketball Zero: The Basketball God Update guide

The Basketball God Update has introduced several new items in Roblox Basketball Zero. Released on May 30, 2025, the update has brought a Basketball God Style, its associated Zone, and several cosmetics. However, the contents are available for a limited time, and acquiring them requires a significant investment of Lucky Spins and Robux.
This guide contains all the information required to obtain the limited-time items in Basketball Zero.
The Basketball God Update: New limited Style and Zone
The highlights of the recent update are the Basketball God Style and the Real Basketball Zone. Both are obtainable from their respective Style and Zone gachas, with their Normal Odds at 0.25% and the Lucky Odds at 1%. It is recommended to get as many Lucky Spins as possible to maximize the chances of acquiring the new skills.
Additionally, to increase your chances of obtaining them, click the Zone and Style before hitting the Spin button. This will activate the preference system that gives better odds of acquiring the selected skills in Roblox Basketball Zero.
The Basketball God Style possesses an Awakening that drastically enhances a user's skillset. When coupled with the Real Basketball Zone, it could help the user overwhelm opponents with speed and precision. You can find more information about the two below:
Basketball God Style
- Reverse Dunk: Initiates a dribble move, allowing the user to move forward before jumping and hitting a dunk on their opponents.
- Shammgod: Allows the user to perform a fake dribble, baiting defenders and letting them slip by. Opponents affected by this ability have their ankles broken momentarily.
When Awakened, the following skills can be activated:
- God's 3: After performing a Shammgod, the user throws the ball toward the hoop from outside the three-point range. It also triggers a cutscene where the user's G-Wagon makes the final touch before the ball enters the hoop.
- Dunk Over Heaven: This ability allows the user to jump in the air, high above the opponents, and make an outrageous dunk.
Real Basketball Zone
- The user's dunks become unblockable. Opponents cannot stop them from scoring a goal.
- The user's shooting range is immensely increased.
- The user gets a small speed boost.
The Basketball God cosmetics in Basketball Zero
The Basketball God Update has brought four cosmetics, which can be purchased from the display near the Shop NPC. All of them require Robux, and their prices are listed as follows:
- Basketball God's Goal Effect: 249 Robux
- Basketball God's Car Emote: 199 Robux
- Gold Cape Cosmetic: 299 Robux
- Rich Vibes Player Card: 99 Robux
Basketball Zero allows players to both buy as well as gift the items. As aforementioned, the cosmetics are time-limited and will disappear once the countdown at the top of their display ends.
FAQs on Basketball Zero
What is the best way to obtain the Basketball God Style?
The best way to obtain Basketball God is to accumulate and use Lucky Style Spins after activating the preference system in the game.
What does the Real Basketball Zone offer in Basketball Zero?
The Real Basketball Zone gives the user unblockable dunks, increased shooting range, and a small speed boost.
Are Basketball God and Real Basketball affected by the pity system?
Yes, triggering the pity system can give you the Basketball God Style and Real Basketball Zone while they are in the gacha.
