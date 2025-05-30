How to get Emperor in Basketball Zero

Basketball Zero features a variety of Styles that offer you more control over the ball and a higher chance of scoring. Emperor is one of the best Styles in the game, being a Miracle-rarity option that can be acquired via Style Spins. Its stats are quite high with a focus on defense, leaving it with virtually no weaknesses. As such, it is a highly sought-after Style for all players.

Here’s how you can get Emperor in Basketball Zero.

Getting Emperor in Basketball Zero

Emperor on the Style Spin screen (Image via Roblox)

Emperor is a Miracle Style that can be acquired via Style Spins and Lucky Spins. This Style is based on the character Seijuro Akashi from Kuroko’s Basketball, and its abilities befit the source material. It has a 0.25% chance to be acquired from Style Spins, which can be boosted slightly by clicking on its name in the Styles screen.

Lucky Spins, on the other hand, feature boosted rates across the board. By performing Lucky Spins, you have a 1% chance of getting Emperor.

You can get regular Style Spins through various means, such as code redemption, login bonuses, purchases using in-game Cash, etc. These are far more common than Lucky Spins, which can be bought in packs of one, five, and 20 for 199, 499, and 1,599 Robux, respectively.

About the Emperor Style

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Emperor is a Style that performs well in any role, but excels in defense. Its dribbling and shooting capabilities are well above average, providing you with the tools necessary to score reliably. In its base state, it has access to five special moves, all of which are listed below:

Emperor’s Dribble: Dribble the ball away from the opponent, tripping them over. Unlocks Emperor’s Drive for use.

Dribble the ball away from the opponent, tripping them over. Unlocks Emperor’s Drive for use. Emperor’s Drive: Perform a feint from left to right.

Perform a feint from left to right. Ultimate Pass: Perform an unblockable pass. The receiver gets +30 Zone.

Perform an unblockable pass. The receiver gets +30 Zone. Forced Shot: Pass the ball to another player and force them to shoot. The shot automatically reaches the target. Cannot be activated beyond the three-point line.

Pass the ball to another player and force them to shoot. The shot automatically reaches the target. Cannot be activated beyond the three-point line. Emperor’s Reach: Snatch the ball from an opponent, provided they are shooting or passing.

You can perform an Awakening called King of the Court to access better tools that help you dominate the court even more effectively. Here are the moves you can access while in this state:

Emperor’s Defense: Summon a sphere that blocks an opponent’s pass or shot. Activates once.

Summon a sphere that blocks an opponent’s pass or shot. Activates once. Emperor’s Defense (Awakened variant): Summons a sphere that blocks the opponent’s dunks if they are within the reach of the sphere.

Summons a sphere that blocks the opponent’s dunks if they are within the reach of the sphere. Emperor: Triggers a cinematic when activated near the three-point line. Automatically scores.

FAQs

How to unlock Emperor in Basketball Zero

Emperor can be unlocked via Style Spins with a 0.25% drop chance.

What is the specialty of the Emperor Style in Basketball Zero?

The Emperor Style is geared towards defense while being effective in every role.

Is Basketball Zero playable for free?

Yes, players can access the game for no premium charge, making it a free-to-play experience.

