UGC Don’t Move codes (February 2024)

Active UGC Don’t Move codes

The following codes for UGC Don’t Move are confirmed to work successfully as of February 22, 2024. This may not remain true for long, as Roblox codes are known to expire unexpectedly. So, players should consider redeeming them quickly before they turn inactive.

List of UGC Don’t Move active codes Code Rewards KittyBeanie 150,000 Still Points HeartDominus 50,000 Still Points PrincessSakuraHair 150,000 Still Points PomPomHoodie 125,000 Still Points YAY 300,000 Still Points BellionDominus 150,000 Still Points PinkBag 100,000 Still Points SpikeHeart 130,000 Still Points NEWHAIRNOW 60,000 Still Points SakuraSword 50,000 Still Points ChocolateHair 80,000 Still Points 600K GROUP! 60,000 Still Points ALWAYS AFKING! 100,000 Still Points MAGMA DOMINUS 15,000 Still Points VERIFIED SET! 50,000 Still Points DOMINUS 100,000 Still Points SHININGHAIRS 50,000 Still Points SNOOPYS UGC 100,000 Still Points MORE CODES! 50,000 Still Points POTION SET! 50,000 Still Points NOBODY MOVE! 33,333 Still Points TROLL One Still Point

Inactive UGC Don’t Move codes

Here’s a comprehensive list of codes for UGC Don’t Move that no longer work. Thankfully, they have been replaced with active ones that provide rewards of higher value. Thus, you don’t need to worry about not being able to redeem a code or two before it becomes inactive.

List of UGC Don’t Move inactive codes Code Rewards MYSTERY CODE 45,454 Still Points BOOOOSTER! 50,000 Still Points DONT MOVE! 30,000 Still Points 50K POINTS! 50,000 Still Points SURPRISE YAY Still Points 50KMEMBERS! 50,000 Still Points SnoopyGang! Still Points Hair HYPE 30,000 Still Points Grateful for you all 40,000 Still Points FREEZE! 25,000 Still Points 30 MILLION VISITS! 30,000 Still Points HAIR YAY 50,000 Still Points BLUE NEON SET 55,000 Still Points AFK THE NIGHT AWAY 33,000 Still Points MERRY CHRISTMAS 50,000 Still Points POINTS YAY 33,000 Still Points DARK ANGEL SET 40,000 Still Points BIG THINGS COMING 69,000 Still Points SAVE 50,000 Still Points CAPY 35,000 Still Points

How to redeem active UGC Don’t Move codes

Redeeming active codes for UGC Don’t Move is quite simple and quick, as described below:

Launch UGC Don’t Move on Roblox.

Once you load into the game, click the Codes icon on the left.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to claim rewards.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and require you to keep track of their alphanumeric nature and spaces. This makes codes for UGC Don’t Move, particularly, a hassle to enter manually.

To avoid frustrations caused by failed redemptions, consider using the copy-paste method for a smoother redemption process.

UGC Don’t Move codes and their importance

UGC Don’t Move rewards players with Still Points, the currency that can be used to purchase pets and reach the end of the game quickly. Having access to plenty of Still Points means that the player will be able to purchase more pets and accomplish the game’s primary objective swiftly.

This makes them a boon for every player, no matter the skill.

UGC Don’t Move code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering an incorrect or inactive code in UGC Don’t Move causes an error message to appear in-game. None of the code redemption errors are known to be caused by server-side issues. But if you run into something of the sort, restarting Roblox and trying again may do the trick.

Where to find new UGC Don’t Move codes

New codes for UGC Don’t Move can be found on the game’s official social media channels, such as X, Discord, Roblox group, etc. You can also return to this page periodically for the latest additions to the codes list.

FAQs on UGC Don’t Move codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes in UGC Don't Move?

Using codes, you can receive Still Points in UGC Don't Move.

Which code offers the highest Still Points in UGC Don't Move?

The code KittyBeanie offers 150,000 Still Points, the highest amount of points available through a single code in UGC Don't Move.

When are new codes added to UGC Don't Move?

New codes are added to UGC Don't Move during major game updates, events, milestones, and holidays.

