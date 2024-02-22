UGC Don’t Move codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
UGC Don’t Move codes offer myriad of free Still Points, giving players access to new pets early and helping them speed up their progress. Still Points are the primary currency of the game, and having them in abundance is always a positive. By getting them via codes, you won’t have to spend any real-world money or Robux.

Use codes like KittyBeanie and PrincessSakuraHair to receive loads of Still Points. Read through this article to claim as many as possible through codes and learn how to use them.

Active UGC Don’t Move codes

The following codes for UGC Don’t Move are confirmed to work successfully as of February 22, 2024. This may not remain true for long, as Roblox codes are known to expire unexpectedly. So, players should consider redeeming them quickly before they turn inactive.

List of UGC Don’t Move active codes

Code

Rewards

KittyBeanie

150,000 Still Points

HeartDominus

50,000 Still Points

PrincessSakuraHair

150,000 Still Points

PomPomHoodie

125,000 Still Points

YAY

300,000 Still Points

BellionDominus

150,000 Still Points

PinkBag

100,000 Still Points

SpikeHeart

130,000 Still Points

NEWHAIRNOW

60,000 Still Points

SakuraSword

50,000 Still Points

ChocolateHair

80,000 Still Points

600K GROUP!

60,000 Still Points

ALWAYS AFKING!

100,000 Still Points

MAGMA DOMINUS

15,000 Still Points

VERIFIED SET!

50,000 Still Points

DOMINUS

100,000 Still Points

SHININGHAIRS

50,000 Still Points

SNOOPYS UGC

100,000 Still Points

MORE CODES!

50,000 Still Points

POTION SET!

50,000 Still Points

NOBODY MOVE!

33,333 Still Points

TROLL

One Still Point

Inactive UGC Don’t Move codes

Here’s a comprehensive list of codes for UGC Don’t Move that no longer work. Thankfully, they have been replaced with active ones that provide rewards of higher value. Thus, you don’t need to worry about not being able to redeem a code or two before it becomes inactive.

List of UGC Don’t Move inactive codes

Code

Rewards

MYSTERY CODE

45,454 Still Points

BOOOOSTER!

50,000 Still Points

DONT MOVE!

30,000 Still Points

50K POINTS!

50,000 Still Points

SURPRISE YAY

Still Points

50KMEMBERS!

50,000 Still Points

SnoopyGang!

Still Points

Hair HYPE

30,000 Still Points

Grateful for you all

40,000 Still Points

FREEZE!

25,000 Still Points

30 MILLION VISITS!

30,000 Still Points

HAIR YAY

50,000 Still Points

BLUE NEON SET

55,000 Still Points

AFK THE NIGHT AWAY

33,000 Still Points

MERRY CHRISTMAS

50,000 Still Points

POINTS YAY

33,000 Still Points

DARK ANGEL SET

40,000 Still Points

BIG THINGS COMING

69,000 Still Points

SAVE

50,000 Still Points

CAPY

35,000 Still Points

How to redeem active UGC Don’t Move codes

Redeeming active codes for UGC Don’t Move is quite simple and quick, as described below:

  • Launch UGC Don’t Move on Roblox.
  • Once you load into the game, click the Codes icon on the left.
  • Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to claim rewards.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and require you to keep track of their alphanumeric nature and spaces. This makes codes for UGC Don’t Move, particularly, a hassle to enter manually.

To avoid frustrations caused by failed redemptions, consider using the copy-paste method for a smoother redemption process.

UGC Don’t Move codes and their importance

UGC Don’t Move rewards players with Still Points, the currency that can be used to purchase pets and reach the end of the game quickly. Having access to plenty of Still Points means that the player will be able to purchase more pets and accomplish the game’s primary objective swiftly.

This makes them a boon for every player, no matter the skill.

Also read: How to get the Korblox Buddy in UGC Don't Move

UGC Don’t Move code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering an incorrect or inactive code in UGC Don’t Move causes an error message to appear in-game. None of the code redemption errors are known to be caused by server-side issues. But if you run into something of the sort, restarting Roblox and trying again may do the trick.

Where to find new UGC Don’t Move codes

New codes for UGC Don’t Move can be found on the game’s official social media channels, such as X, Discord, Roblox group, etc. You can also return to this page periodically for the latest additions to the codes list.

FAQs on UGC Don’t Move codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes in UGC Don't Move?

Using codes, you can receive Still Points in UGC Don't Move.

Which code offers the highest Still Points in UGC Don't Move?

The code KittyBeanie offers 150,000 Still Points, the highest amount of points available through a single code in UGC Don't Move.

When are new codes added to UGC Don't Move?

New codes are added to UGC Don't Move during major game updates, events, milestones, and holidays.

