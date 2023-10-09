How to get the Korblox Buddy in Roblox UGC Don't Move

In the ever-growing library of Roblox UGC (user-generated content), Don't Move has emerged as a fun, unique, and vibrant game. In it, users have to stay completely still to obtain points, which can be redeemed for cool and exclusive items. Recently, the developers added an exclusive, time-limited addition known as the Korblox Buddy.

This companion has a black-colored body, with thorns poking out from the top of his head, arms, and lower body. His eyes emanate an eerie ice-blue glow, the same is true for the tips of the thorns covering his body.

In this guide, we will talk about the complete process of obtaining the Korblox Buddy.

Complete guide to acquire the Korblox Buddy in Roblox Don't Move UGC

The process of getting the Korblox Buddy in Roblox Don't Move UGC

To acquire the Korblox Buddy, you will need to stay in one place. Since Don't Move is essentially an AFK game, you must stay at a single location for a considerable amount of time. This means battling your desire to press A-D repeatedly and not wander off into the vibrant landscapes of Roblox Don't Move.

To obtain the Korblox Buddy, you will need to amass a total of 150,000 points. This means every second you spend playing the game adds to this objective in some way. 150,000 might look like a large number, but remember that taking things slowly is key.

The test of determination in Don't Move UGC

Keep in mind that every second you do not move is added to your total points, so stay still for as long as possible. If you need a break from your PC or mobile device for a little while, be sure to time it strategically.

After a point, you will notice the earned points amassing as the minutes and hours pass. It will be slow, but rest assured, as the result will be worthwhile.

Redeeming the Korblox Buddy in Roblox Don't Move UGC

After finally collecting enough points and reaching the elusive milestone of 150,000, you've earned a well-deserved buddy. Go to the redeem section in the game, click on the Korblox Buddy, and press Redeem. Points will be deducted from your account, and your latest companion will be added to the inventory.

To learn more about the platform and its games, consider visiting and bookmarking the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub.