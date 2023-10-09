Everything new players need to know about Roblox Radiant Residents 

Roblox Radiant Residents offers an immersive survival-horror experience within a post-apocalyptic nuclear environment. The title has a staggering seven million visits in the metaverse and a daily player count consistently reaching 3,000. Your survival journey starts after you collect vital in-game items scattered across the house and retreat to the vault.

Once inside the bunker, you'll encounter various challenges, like dealing with issues related to pipes, new visitors, food, sleep, and more. You also have the option to invite friends to have an enhanced survival-horror experience.

That said, new players initially struggle a lot as they will lack gameplay knowledge. This guide will help them adapt to the gameplay and survive for the maximum number of days inside the vault.

Expect bugs and glitches as Roblox Radiant Residents is still in beta version

What to do in Roblox Radiant Residents?

At the start of the game, a message from the US government stating a nuclear attack scenario will pop up on the TV screen. Now, you will be instructed to collect items around the house within a given time. After collecting the items, you must rush to the vault (follow the yellow caution symbol).

Items to collect:

Water

Duct tape

Medkit

Flashlight

Battery

Rat trap

Canned food (Beans)

Baseball bat

Blueprint

Bug spray

Toys

Map

Backpack

Radio

Toolbox

All the items are important as they can be used for different purposes inside the vault. New players must learn to micro-manage their resources to survive for a longer time.

Needs and game mechanics of Roblox Radiant Residents

There are seven character needs in the game which are as follows:

Hunger:

If you don't feed your characters, they will start losing HP slowly. Use canned food to replenish 50 HP. You must also keep an eye on the hunger bar to manage food resources.

Firewall:

Securing your vault's computer involves completing a mini-game to protect it from NPCs. Your firewall security acts as a defense mechanism, and if it reaches zero, you must pay a ransom.

Health:

In Roblox Radiant Residents, maintaining your character's health is of prime importance as it directly impacts their survival. You will lose HP via freak accidents, vault invasions (creatures attacking the vault), and more.

Use the bed inside the vault to replenish your health. However, after sleeping, your character will feel more hungry and thirsty.

Sanity:

Characters will start hallucinating and struggle to sleep if their sanity is low. To improve their sanity, ensure that they sleep regularly and use toys.

Thirst:

If the water intake is low, then your characters will take damage, and their vision will go blurry. So make sure to stay hydrated.

Hygiene:

Near the vault's shower, you can check your characters' hygiene. To prevent issues like vomiting and farting, make sure your character takes regular showers. Keep in mind that each shower consumes one soap bar.

Sickness:

You will get sick if you go out on expeditions without a gas mask in Roblox Radiant Residents. Additionally, your characters will get sick via mutant rats (can counter them with rat traps), not maintaining hygiene, and starving.

How to master the Roblox Radiant Residents gameplay

Random events occur daily inside your vault, so make decisions wisely to avoid the depletion of resources quickly. Keep an eye on the pipes, which can break at any moment and can be fixed using duct tape.

Furthermore, it's essential to keep the generator running to maintain the lights in the vault. Don't forget to make safe trips to the Grocery Store (in-game building) to collect resources and medkits. New players can easily master the gameplay if they make the correct event decisions and have successful expeditions.

