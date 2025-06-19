CNA Simulator: A beginner's guide

CNA Simulator is a simulation-style Roblox experience set in a hospital, where you play as a healthcare professional. Your job is to care for patients, administer medication, and discharge them once they are well enough. The title allows you to work in Intensive Care, Emergency Room, PACU, and the Pharmacy, where you can complete different tasks to help save lives.

Here’s how you can get started with CNA Simulator.

Getting started with CNA Simulator

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

CNA Simulator is a simple game where you must approach a patient and perform tasks to help them get better. These tasks vary from one case to the next, but their flow is generally the same.

At the beginning, you will be in a room with six hospital beds, some of which will be occupied. As you approach the patient’s bed, a pop-up will show you what needs to be done. This varies from one level to the next; you will be performing slightly different tasks based on whether you are in the ICU, the ER, etc.

The general flow of the tasks is as follows:

Use the Glucometer.

Take a blood sample with the IV kit.

Send the sample through the test tube system.

Wait for medication to arrive through the system. Pick it up when it does.

Return to the patient to administer the medication.

Wait for the patient to become well.

Discharge the patient by holding the interact button.

Replace the linens with clean ones.

This Roblox experience doesn’t press you for time, either, so feel free to explore every part of the map to see where every piece of equipment is located. Continue to care for patients and provide them with medications to level up and reach higher ranks, unlocking new areas of the hospital.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Navigate Menus: Mouse/left mouse button

Gameplay mechanics

Discharging a patient (Image via Roblox)

Healthcare simulator: The game is all about roleplaying as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and performing various tasks at the hospital. There is an endless number of patients awaiting care, and your job is to see to their needs. Once they have been provided with the appropriate medical help, you can discharge them and prepare for the next one’s arrival.

The game is all about roleplaying as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and performing various tasks at the hospital. There is an endless number of patients awaiting care, and your job is to see to their needs. Once they have been provided with the appropriate medical help, you can discharge them and prepare for the next one’s arrival. Healthcare services: The services you offer patients are unique to their respective cases. Patients with broken bones will require orthopedic care, while those with blood pressure issues will necessitate cardiovascular care. You don’t necessarily have to identify which items to use and when; the game will indicate them for you. So, even if your knowledge of medicine is cursory at best, you will be able to play and enjoy the game all the same.

The services you offer patients are unique to their respective cases. Patients with broken bones will require orthopedic care, while those with blood pressure issues will necessitate cardiovascular care. You don’t necessarily have to identify which items to use and when; the game will indicate them for you. So, even if your knowledge of medicine is cursory at best, you will be able to play and enjoy the game all the same. Ranks: Discharging patients provides you with experience, with which you can rank up and unlock new areas of the hospital. You can gain access to areas like the Emergency Room, the Intensive Care Unit, the Post Anesthesia Care Unit, and the Pharmacy after discharging enough patients. With future updates, the game is poised to add more areas as well.

Discharging patients provides you with experience, with which you can rank up and unlock new areas of the hospital. You can gain access to areas like the Emergency Room, the Intensive Care Unit, the Post Anesthesia Care Unit, and the Pharmacy after discharging enough patients. With future updates, the game is poised to add more areas as well. Hospital exploration: As you climb the ranks and open access to new areas, you will find new places to explore. The hospital is massive; not only does it include standard healthcare equipment and medication, but it also has various collectibles and interactive items. There are a few secrets to hunt as well, so be sure to look at every nook and cranny while playing the game.

As you climb the ranks and open access to new areas, you will find new places to explore. The hospital is massive; not only does it include standard healthcare equipment and medication, but it also has various collectibles and interactive items. There are a few secrets to hunt as well, so be sure to look at every nook and cranny while playing the game. Resupplying: Once you get to the ER, you will need to fetch supplies from the designated areas. This entails fetching items like linens, pillows, food, and more from their respective stations and store rooms. Since you won’t know what each patient requires until they occupy a bed, you will be walking a lot across the hospital floor. This is where familiarising yourself with the hospital layout can help you immensely.

FAQs

What is CNA Simulator about?

CNA Simulator is about playing as a healthcare professional and providing patients with the medical care necessary to help them feel better.

Is CNA Simulator free to play?

Yes, the game does not feature any mandatory premium purchase components and is completely free to play.

How to unlock new areas in CNA Simulator

Unlocking new areas depends on the number of patients you discharge. The more patients you discharge, the higher your Rank, and the more areas you unlock.

