What does "smh" mean on Roblox?

Roblox players may need to communicate their ideas in the most effective way possible since, in certain games, time is of the utmost importance. There is a list of frequently used acronyms that players are likely to encounter during in-game conversations or on message boards. One such term is "smh."

Online gaming platforms like Roblox use slang like "smh," which is an abbreviation of “shaking my head.” Generally, it is employed as a gesture to show disapproval, but many players also use it jokingly or to show anger or dissatisfaction. Here's how to use it.

Using "smh" on Roblox

The Crazy @ThatRealCrazy Roblox you got to fix this chat filter Roblox you got to fix this chat filter https://t.co/eemW8KcNFK

Roblox has two types of chats: general and in-game. Players may not see "smh" being used in the former as it hosts casual conversations where gaming-specific terms are sparingly employed.

Gamers tend to heavily utilize the term in the in-game chat while they are busy killing foes in Demonfall or racing with their friends in Driving Empire. Here's how to use "smh" in this type of chat:

You need to launch any game on Roblox and wait for it to load.

Once you start playing, you will see the Chat button on the top left side of the screen. You can click on it to open the chat window or press forward slash to bring up the same; this action will make the chat box collapse as well.

Once you type the "smh" message and hit Enter, a chat cloud will appear above your avatar, displaying the message.

Chat cloud above an avatar (Image via Roblox)

Some Roblox-specific slangs

If someone is new to the Roblox metaverse, knowing what the below terms mean will prove extremely useful:

Brick Battle - This kind of battle game is accessible on Roblox. In them, children can engage in single-player or team combat. The most well-known Brick Battle games include Crossroads and Doomspire.

Cord - This refers to Discord.

FFA - Stands for “free for all,” and it means that players need to survive or battle alone. The term is generally used in a battle royale setup.

ISTG - Stands for “I Swear to God” and is used by players in conversation.

Noob - A beginner not familiar with the gameplay and controls.

Obby - Applies to any game that has an obstacle course.

PS - This refers to private servers. A private server is where players play with just their friends.

SOZ - This means sorry.

Other more general popular abbreviations in gaming

Players might get overwhelmed by these abbreviations, but they are extremely easy to learn and might help them interact with other gamers better. Here is a list of more general terms used in gaming:

ARPG - Action role-playing game

F2P - Free to play

FGC - Fighting game community

FPS - First-person shooter

MMO - Massively multiplayer online

MMOG - Massively multiplayer online game

MMORPG - Massively multiplayer online role-playing game

MOBA - Multiplayer online battle arena

RPG - Role-playing game

TCG - Trading card game

TD - Tower defense

TMG - Time management game

AoE - Age of Empires (game)

CoD - Call of Duty (game)

D&D/DnD - Dungeons and Dragons (game)

DA - Dragon Age (game)

Dota2 - Warcraft III: Defense of the Ancients 2 (game)

GoW - Gears of War or God of War (game)

GTA - Grand Theft Auto (game)

LoL - League of Legends (game)

LOZ - Legend of Zelda (game)

MK - Mortal Kombat (game)

NFS - Need for Speed (game)

RE - Resident Evil (game)

WoW - World of Warcraft (game)

These terms are often used by the gaming community. Newer players should have them down in no time if they keep using these abbreviations regularly.

