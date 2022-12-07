RB Battles Championship Season 3 Limited Time Tools in Roblox explained: Mr. Boringsworth quests, Bits, and more

Every Roblox player was excited to see the RB Battle event begin. In Season 3, creators DJMonopoli, Russo, and SabrinaBrite outdid themselves by hosting an awesome lobby and holding their first-ever RB Battle concert. The plan was to play their greatest hits, but the concert was invaded, and everyone had to make an escape on a spaceship.

This happened during the concert on December 3, 2022 and the following details were explained in a YouTube video posted two days later. The creators are seen discussing the event, and they mention that players are going to get free items. Suddenly, Mr. Boringsworth appears on a monitor and gives them instructions to save the universe.

Mr. Boringsworth explains how to save the RB Battles Championship Season 3 universe in Roblox

Mr. Boringsworth's appearance was very strange as he was supposed to be in the spaceship with everyone else. Even the creators were taken aback upon seeing him. According to Mr. Boringsworth, community is the key to fighting back and destroying whatever it is that attacked them.

He stresses that they are not yet safe and believes that the intruders are waiting for an opportunity to attack. Mr. Boringsworth suggests that they find the intruders and destroy them before they even get the chance to attack again. This hints at a final battle on December 28, 2022, which may be a battle royale that follows a similar format as Fortnite.

Mr. Boringsworth points out that destroying the intruders will be particularly challenging because they're very powerful, and nobody is certain about their identity. Therefore, players will need the proper tools to defend themselves the next time they encounter the intruders. Roblox players will need to find pieces of the instruments that the performers used, called Bits. They can then use these Bits to create a powerful weapon.

What are Bits?

Bits are three pieces of the hosts' instruments from the concert. There are blue, green, and purple bits. Mr. Boringsworth says that these instrument pieces can be pieced together to create the ultimate weapon. During the live event, players saw an explosion that caused the instruments to get thrown into the metaverse. To be precise, they have been scattered in the 13 games that are featured in the event.

Later on, Russo clarifies that hints to find these bits are found not only in event games but also in online spaces like Twitter, Discord, and event episode YouTube videos. Roblox players must keep an eye out to collect them and hand them over to Mr. Boringsworth, who will be able to use them to forge a tool with a unique power.

He throws in some incentives as well. Players who give Mr. Boringsworth Bits in his laboratory will be eligible to earn the gold version of the free items available this season. These items include DJ's Golden Dynamic Dasher, Sabrina's Golden Cyber Shredder, Russo's Golden Robot Resonator, and Golden Crown of Courage. However, they will only be awarded to the first 10,000 Roblox players.

