Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Chikara Shards and Yen (December 2022)

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes can be redeemed for lots of in-game money called yen. Some codes also give Chikara Shards, the other currency in the game. Yen is used to upgrade one's stat multipliers and increase the character's class. Chikara Shards can be used to purchase specials like Stands, Kagunes, Quirks, Grimoires, Sword Styles, Bloodlines, Armaments, and Pyrokinesis.

This training game called Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator draws inspiration from several well-known anime series, including Demon Slayer, Naruto, Bleach, and others. To become the best fighter in the realm, players must train their avatars. To beat their adversaries, they can also unlock blades and powers. Finally, individuals have the option to explore the globe to engage enemies and become powerful.

Below are the active Roblox codes in the game:

1billionvisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 75,000 chikara shards

1millionsubsfrango - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

2millionsingroup! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20,000 chikara shards

300ksubstigretv - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

Bigboi100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

defidstream - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,000 chikara shards

defild700k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

Defild800k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 chikara shards

Defildpromo - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

Defildyen - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1k yen

dwax10k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

elemperador100k! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5,000 chikara shards

Emperador2kcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,000 chikara shards

Frangonewcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 chikara shards

kelvin600k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3,000 chikara shards

L3NI - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

medtw50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,000 chikara shards

Mrrhino50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,000 chikara shards

n1colas2sub - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 chikara shards

NNG - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

sub2defildplays - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

sub2emperadormaxi - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

sub2hakimbo - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

sub2razorfishgaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 yen

Sub2tanqr - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

sub2tplanetmilo - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 yen

subfrango - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

subtokelvingts - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 yen

subtomrrhino - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 yen

Tigre200k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

tigretvsub - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

astounding225 - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

christmas19 - This code can be used in the game to receive 5,000 Chikara Shards

dance - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

defild - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

dwaxinstream - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

Elemperadorinlive - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

Erbitosaiyan - This code can be used in the game to receive 500 Yen

Frangonovo - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

GGgames40k - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

gggames50k - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

subtofrangoforchikara - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

thanksbugfixes - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

tigre250k - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

tigrehaveyen - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

tigretv2sub - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

TwitterRewards - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

ty4100k - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards

VexoStream - This code can be used in the game to receive 500 Yen

w0w300klikes - This code can be used in the game to receive 500 Yen

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the Roblox game as usual.

Select the Twitter icon on the side of the screen.

A pop-up window will appear with a text box to enter the code.

Copy and paste an active code there.

Select the enter button and that will mark the end of the process.

Players can also type in the code but copy-pasting it is a way to avoid making errors.

