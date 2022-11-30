Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Chikara Shards and Yen (December 2022)

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes can be redeemed for lots of in-game money called yen. Some codes also give Chikara Shards, the other currency in the game. Yen is used to upgrade one's stat multipliers and increase the character's class. Chikara Shards can be used to purchase specials like Stands, Kagunes, Quirks, Grimoires, Sword Styles, Bloodlines, Armaments, and Pyrokinesis.
This training game called Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator draws inspiration from several well-known anime series, including Demon Slayer, Naruto, Bleach, and others. To become the best fighter in the realm, players must train their avatars. To beat their adversaries, they can also unlock blades and powers. Finally, individuals have the option to explore the globe to engage enemies and become powerful.
A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Anime Fighting Simulator
- 1billionvisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 75,000 chikara shards
- 1millionsubsfrango - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- 2millionsingroup! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20,000 chikara shards
- 300ksubstigretv - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- Bigboi100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- defidstream - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,000 chikara shards
- defild700k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- Defild800k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 chikara shards
- Defildpromo - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- Defildyen - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1k yen
- dwax10k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- elemperador100k! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5,000 chikara shards
- Emperador2kcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,000 chikara shards
- Frangonewcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 chikara shards
- kelvin600k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3,000 chikara shards
- L3NI - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- medtw50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,000 chikara shards
- Mrrhino50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,000 chikara shards
- n1colas2sub - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 chikara shards
- NNG - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- sub2defildplays - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- sub2emperadormaxi - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- sub2hakimbo - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- sub2razorfishgaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 yen
- Sub2tanqr - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- sub2tplanetmilo - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 yen
- subfrango - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- subtokelvingts - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 yen
- subtomrrhino - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 yen
- Tigre200k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
- tigretvsub - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chikara shards
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the Roblox game anymore:
- astounding225 - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- christmas19 - This code can be used in the game to receive 5,000 Chikara Shards
- dance - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- defild - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- dwaxinstream - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Elemperadorinlive - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Erbitosaiyan - This code can be used in the game to receive 500 Yen
- Frangonovo - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- GGgames40k - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- gggames50k - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- subtofrangoforchikara - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- thanksbugfixes - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- tigre250k - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- tigrehaveyen - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- tigretv2sub - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- TwitterRewards - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- ty4100k - This code can be used in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- VexoStream - This code can be used in the game to receive 500 Yen
- w0w300klikes - This code can be used in the game to receive 500 Yen
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Start the Roblox game as usual.
- Select the Twitter icon on the side of the screen.
- A pop-up window will appear with a text box to enter the code.
- Copy and paste an active code there.
- Select the enter button and that will mark the end of the process.
Players can also type in the code but copy-pasting it is a way to avoid making errors.