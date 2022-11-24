5 Roblox games like Fortnite

Roblox is a platform that allows users to create games of any genre. Most creators make games that they have grown up playing. Others recreate games that are the talk of the town.

Fortnite is one of the most popular titles out there, and many Roblox games are inspired by it. Most of the games inspired by Epic Games' free-to-play battle royale sensation are versatile, competitive, cooperative, and action-packed.

Listed below are five of the best Roblox games that offer a similar experience to Fortnite.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Island Royale, Alone, and 3 other Roblox games that fans of Fortnite can play to get a similar experience

1) Strucid

Like Fortnite, Strucid is a battle royale game where players' main objective is to survive. It has fun building mechanics, and players can gather many resources to build ramps, pyramids, and other structures. To win a match, players must eliminate every opponent and reach the end zone.

Strucid has both survival and construction mechanics, which are also present in Fortnite.

2) Island Royale

Roblox Island Royale is another battle royale game. It was created on January 8, 2018. Since its inception, the game has received 426.1 million visits and 457k likes. Additionally, 1,544,609 players have placed it on their list of favorite games.

Similar to Fortnite and every other battle royale title, players in the game must land on a dangerous island and fight for survival. Up to 200 players can take part in a single match.

3) Polygun

Like many games in the battle royale genre, the objective of Roblox Polygun is to fight, protect one's base, and survive to the very end.

In this game, players are clothed in military clothing, which gives the impression that they are in a third-person shooting environment. As players progress, they will gain access to a wider variety of weapons.

4) Alone

Alone is another battle royale game in Roblox. It was created and published on February 15, 2019, by a group called Clockwork Entertainment. It currently has 33.8 million visits, and 287,755 players have placed it on their list of favorite games.

Up to 64 players can participate in a battle royale session. Like most BR titles, participants must enter the map, locate weapons, and kill others to be the last one standing.

Players can even customize their avatars, achieve milestones during a match, and win prizes.

5) Jailbreak

Jailbreak is an award-winning Roblox game. It has three primary game modes: Battle Royale, Alien Invasion, and Jetski Racing. Players can activate one by heading to the Control Tower and inserting a token in a computer server.

The Battle Royale game mode, which most resembles Fortnite, requires one token to be activated. Once it has been activated, players will be teleported into the sky. They will then drop at a random location, where they will have to collect weapons and gear in order to eliminate other players.

Any player who dies will be transferred and imprisoned in the Server Control tower until the session ends. Each session lasts for 10 minutes.

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite was created by Epic Games and published in 2017. It has many game modes, with the most popular one arguably being Battle Royale.

In the Battle Royale game mode, 100 players land on an island and battle it out to be the last person surviving.

