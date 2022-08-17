Top 10 Roblox games like Fortnite (August 2022)

With dozens of games that copy Epic Games' success, or at the very least are inspired by it, Games Like Fortnite have become a significant trend in Roblox. Although Fortnite didn't create the Battle Royale genre, it has grown to be the largest in that field and established many of the standards by which similar games are created.

Players and artists can collaborate on projects on the quickly expanding platform Roblox in a fun and exciting setting. There is no limit to the number of worlds developers can make, each with its features and settings.

It makes sense that many Roblox developers try to emulate the success of Fortnite and other battle royale games. On Roblox, players can choose from several games similar to Fortnite.

10) Prison Royale

In this first-person shooter game, players' main goal is to survive till the very finish. Similar to Fortnite's battle royale mode, a match may have up to 100 participants.

Players will need to gather resources and amass weapons to defeat their adversaries. Over 76 million people have played this Roblox game, proving its popularity.

9) Mad City

Schwifty Studios created an open-world action game called Mad City. Although it has a similar premise to Jailbreak, players can start the game as a criminal, antagonist, hero, or officer instead of playing the typical cops and robbers game.

If players wish to commit a crime, they must first break out of jail or prison before they can start acting criminally. They might participate in many criminal actions such as robberies and prison breaks.

8) Jailbreak

Jailbreak is one of Roblox's most engaging games. The fact that it offers a battle royale option is unknown to many users. Although it can be voted on public servers, the BR approach is frequently only used on private servers.

Players must survive till the end after parachuting into an unknown location. Regular airdrops occur when a storm is brewing and the fighting is intense.

7) Wanted

Even though it has a different name, the game is identical to Jailbreak. The choice between playing as a Mafioso or a police officer in the game "Wanted" by JustDevv is simply a ripoff of Jailbreak's portrayal of criminals and law enforcement.

The game's setting is a sizable city where players can either play as a Mafioso and commit several crimes there or as an enforcer and protect these sites from Mafiosos.

6) Dawn of Aurora

A post-apocalyptic city-border survival game called Dawn of Aurora is situated in such a survival setting.

Unlike the other games on our list, this one features hordes of zombies and other horrifying creatures that players must contend with to survive and become a resident of Aurora, one of the last cities on Earth. Many roles are available, including Fear Agent, Resistant, and Criminal.

5) Survival of the fittest

Another first-person shooter game that uses melee weapons as the main defense against advancing gas is Survival of the Fittest. To play this game, players must be older than 18. If not, they will be unable to do so.

The basic objective of this game, which allows up to 12 players to drop to the ground, is to kill the players who are encircling players by utilizing melee weapons like a knife or a sword. The tournament is won by those who have built the most effective traps.

4) Strucid

In the battle royale game Strucid, akin to Fortnite, players must gather resources, clear forests, and build various walls, including floors, ramps, pyramids, and other structures. Among Roblox games similar to Fortnite, it is one of the best.

Players must eliminate every opponent to win the game and reach the end zone. This is a sizable user base for Fortnite users who regularly play the game.

3) Da Hood

Da Hood is one of the most played Roblox games. Although Jailbreak's gameplay is similar, GTA San Andreas, the all-time best game, is heavily imitated in the title.

This game is inappropriate for kids due to extremely violent content, depiction of gangster life, and cyberbullying. Players can choose which side of the law they want to be on in this game. Players can also choose from a variety of missions and online activities.

2) Whispers of the zone

A unique open-world game with a gripping narrative, open-world action, and adventure is Whispers of the Zone, developed by Two Gear Studios. Players will never find gaming mechanics or guns more realistic than those in the game.

Although this isn't typical GTA V or even a game like a Jailbreak, the game is at the top of our list because it is worth checking out and can offer players a pleasant change of pace.

1) Island Royale

Like Fortnite, players in this game land on a dangerous island and fight for their lives. This game can be played either by one player or by two. Players can relive the island's heyday in specific modes. Up to 200 players can take part in a single match.

One of the best games on our list is Island Battle Royale, which lets up to 200 players compete on a stunning island, and the last person standing will win the match.

