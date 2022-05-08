5 best weapons in Roblox BedWars

Bedwars on Roblox is a real blast and can help players increase their overall strategy and skills. Roblox Bedwars is a unique and entertaining game with a selection of kits, maps, blocks, weapons, and gadgets. In this article, players will learn about the top weapons that will help them destroy their opponents' beds faster.

Roblox BedWars is a strategic and team-based game in which players aim to wreck their opponents' beds in order to prevent the beds from reappearing. To win in this Roblox game, the team must defeat all enemies, for which their beds have to be destroyed first.

Top weapons in Roblox BedWars to use in battle

These are the best weapons that can help destroy beds faster in Roblox BedWars with.

Roblox BedWars @RobloxBedWars



CONQUEROR KIT!

The newest BedWars kit is here! Place banners to empower nearby allies.



Conqueror is unlocked for FREE in the Battle Pass at level 40!



Play now: New update is live!CONQUEROR KIT!The newest BedWars kit is here! Place banners to empower nearby allies.Conqueror is unlocked for FREE in the Battle Pass at level 40!Play now: bedwars.com New update is live!⛳️ CONQUEROR KIT!The newest BedWars kit is here! Place banners to empower nearby allies.🆓 Conqueror is unlocked for FREE in the Battle Pass at level 40!Play now: bedwars.com https://t.co/od3oGxHR1P

5) Ice Sword

Light Games @LightGamesDev

#RobloxDev

#DungeoneerRBLX Ice sword boss drop from Area 2. Help us think of a name for it! Ice sword boss drop from Area 2. Help us think of a name for it!#RobloxDev#DungeoneerRBLX https://t.co/dracKWCZky

The Ice Sword replaces the Emerald Sword in the Item Shop as a kit-exclusive melee weapon. This item can only be purchased by Freiya kit users. The Ice Sword may be purchased for six Emeralds in the Item Shop. In Armory, this sword replaces the Emerald Sword.

Like all other swords, this one is used to combat and kill adversaries. The sword increases the duration of Freiya's Frost ability from 1.6 seconds to 2.5 seconds. It also inflicts 47 attack damage, and when players die, they lose this weapon.

4) Carrot Cannon

Carrot Cannon was added to the game on 18 March 2022. It is a weapon that covers a wider area, and using vending machines is the only way to get them. There's a 20 percent chance that a Carrot Cannon and 12 Carrot Rockets will be dropped by a vending machine.

Carrot Cannons can fire a burst of four rockets at once, causing up to 60 damage to adjacent foes and blocks. Having this weapon in their inventory will allow players to purchase more Carrot Rockets — 35 Iron for four rockets — in the Item Shop's Armory department.

3) Rageblade

ItsNate @ItsNate52009847 i got rageblade and emerald armour a few days ago with barbarian kit in roblox bedwars! i got rageblade and emerald armour a few days ago with barbarian kit in roblox bedwars! https://t.co/2c5ZObxxdU

Rageblade is a Barbarian-only weapon that replaces the Emerald Sword and has the fifth greatest attack damage of all weapons. Rageblade is a striking weapon that is used to assault opposing teams.

Whenever a player with a Barbarian kit reaches their maximum level of wrath, their sword is transformed into a Rageblade. Upgrading from a Wooden Sword to Rageblade takes roughly 9-12 kills. The Rageblade inflicts 65 attack damage with a cooldown time of 0.3 secs. If that player dies, half of their rage will be lost.

Lucky Blocks and Lucky Block Airdrops can spawn Rageblade. This weapon is extremely rare when opening standard fortune blocks; however, they are pretty common while opening Lucky Block Airdrops.

2) Golden Scythe

On 7 January 2022, the Golden Scythe was added as a weapon. Lucky Blocks occasionally drop a golden scythe as a rare drop. This is because Lucky Blocks have a low probability of dropping a golden scythe, whereas Lucky Airdrops have a higher chance of offering the weapon.

Enemy players can be attacked with the scythe, which does 70 damage per hit. After the Twirlblade and the Baseball Bat, it has the third-best damage per hit of all melee weapons. Moreover, it has a higher knockback than swords. It also has a one-second cooldown, unlike most weapons.

1) Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher and the Fishing Rod are both exclusive to the Lucky Block game mode. When reeling in a particular fish, a fishing rod has a chance of dropping Rocket Launchers. A rocket launcher and six rockets can be gained from Lucky Block drops.

The Rocket Launcher fires a rocket that bursts in front of players, doing AoE (area of effect) damage and demolishing nearby blocks.

Battle Pass in Roblox BedWars

BedWars' Battle Pass is a feature that was introduced in the 27 August 2021 update. Each Battle Pass season lasts between 8 and 14 weeks. At various levels, the Battle Pass awards players with different titles, emotes, impressive kill effects, cutting-edge lobby gadgets, kit skins, and kits. Earning XP through game modes and missions that grant additional XP will increase the Battle Pass level.

Roblox BedWars @RobloxBedWars



New battle pass

⚔️ New kits

New game changes

🗺️ New maps

☃️ New lobby

And more!



Don't miss it 🥳

bedwars.com Season 3 launches this Friday at 12pm pst!New battle pass⚔️ New kitsNew game changes🗺️ New maps☃️ New lobbyAnd more!Don't miss it 🥳 Season 3 launches this Friday at 12pm pst! 🎄 New battle pass⚔️ New kits⚡ New game changes🗺️ New maps☃️ New lobby🔥 And more!Don't miss it 🥳 bedwars.com https://t.co/P0b2622iwP

Missions were a part of the August update. Missions assign gamers specified objectives such as smashing a particular number of beds, eliminating players, and beating enemy teams. When a mission is finished, the player receives a specific amount of XP for the Battle Pass.

Each participant gets only two daily missions, which are updated every 24 hours at 12 pm PST. Three weekly missions are assigned to each participant, and they are refreshed every Friday at 12 pm PST. Another thing to remember would be that missions offer more XP as the weeks go by till the last week.

JFuzion 🇺🇦🇵🇸 @JFuzion_ The BedWars missions right now are 2 daily and 2 weekly? Instead of 2 daily and 3 weekly? Or that's a bug for me? Lol The BedWars missions right now are 2 daily and 2 weekly? Instead of 2 daily and 3 weekly? Or that's a bug for me? Lol https://t.co/BJLnrVfDco

The Free Pass and the 799 Robux Battle Pass are primarily two different types of Battle Pass. All players can earn Free Pass rewards through normal gaming, whereas Battle Pass rewards are only available to those who have purchased the Battle Pass. If someone wishes, they can even gift it to a Roblox friend.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh