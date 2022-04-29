How to buy a gift card on Roblox: A step-by-step guide

Roblox is one of the most trending online gaming platforms these days. Grabbing the attention of gamers out there in the modern world, these are now played by millions.

With tons of games to play online for free on the online gaming platform, players also get to develop games of their preference. With that given a chance, the developers showcase their talents and creativity to the gaming world.

This gaming platform is a virtual world for all gamers, where there is an in-game currency called Robux. Robux can be converted into real money. With that said, this gaming platform also provides gift cards, in-game rewards, memberships, and many more exciting things for their users.

The main question is: How to obtain these in-game currencies, gift cards, and other items?

Ways to obtain Roblox Gift Cards and More

Why is the Gift Card so Popular?

These gift cards are so popular and loved by the users of this platform because they not only benefit the players in the virtual world but the real one as well. Credit the real-world value of a particular gift card, e.g., $10-and Robux-the virtual world in-game currency.

Credits can be used to purchase one of the three Premium memberships that offer numerous perks, such as:

Premium-only virtual items

Chance to trade items

Free monthly Robux stipends

Premium-only levels and boosters

Avatar shop discounts

10% more Robux for each Robux purchase

Robux can be used to buy cool in-game features and avatar accessories, such as skins, outfits and animations.

How to Redeem a Gift Card?

Gift cards come in fixed values of $10, $25, and $50, there are many online stores and local retailers also sell custom amount cards that players can load for up to $ 200. Interestingly, buying a single gift card grants a free virtual item exclusive to a particular month.

There are several ways for players to redeem a gift card. The redemption will depend on the platform and device that they are using for Roblox.

Here are two of the several ways shown below to redeem the gift card:

Mobile phone Xbox One

Ways to redeem a gift card on a phone

Whether the player is using iOS or Android, redeeming a gift card on a smartphone is quite straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide to redeeming a gift card:

Log in to the account on the Roblox website. Visit the Gift Card Redemption page. Enter the gift card PIN code in the provided box. Click on Redeem to add Credit or Roblox to the account. Select Use Credit if want to use it immediately (optional). Click on Close when done.

Redeeming Roblox Gift Cards via Phone (Image via Roblox)

Issues while redeeming via mobile phone

The page sometimes doesn’t register PIN codes with numbers such as 0 (zero) or 1 (one). Here's a tip for the players if they encounter any problems like this: Try swapping these digits for the uppercase letters “O” for zero and “I” for one. This trick may solve any potential issues.

Ways to obtain a Gift Card on Xbox One

Ways to redeem Roblox gift cards on Xbox One (image via Roblox)

Players who play the game on Xbox One will be happy to learn that gift cards are compatible with their favorite gaming platform and can be redeemed on it.

Steps to follow to redeem a gift card on Xbox One:

Visit the Xbox Games store Click on the Use a code option Enter the gift card PIN code

That’s it credit will immediately be added to the account.

How to redeem a gift card during Purchase?

Players can redeem gift cards when checking out from the avatar shop. Most users prefer using this method. The catalog provides different varieties of virtual items, such as emojis, collectibles, avatar animations, various clothing, accessories, and body part options for players to choose from.

Ways to redeem gift cards for a purchase:

Visit either the Robux Shop or the avatar shop Select the desired item Select Redeem Roblox card from the payment type list Click on Continue Enter the gift card PIN code Click on Redeem (Credit balance will be updated on the account) Select Submit Order

A confirmation page can be seen which will inform players of their successful purchase. Try using the tricks mentioned above to avoid potential issues when they occur.

Where to buy gift cards?

Gift cards can be purchased both digitally and in physical form. Gift cards can also be bought on the official website, as well as at other retailers and in their online stores which are:

Amazon

Best Buy

7-Eleven

Walmart

GameStop

Walgreens

Kroger

CVS Pharmacy

Target

Players are advised to always try and buy digital Roblox cards from verified vendors. Gift cards bought from unreliable websites might turn out to be invalid.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul