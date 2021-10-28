How to use the fighting pass in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

With so many items, cosmetics, and animations to use, Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator has an optional way to earn a lot more through the Fighting Pass. Most of the rewards the Fighting Pass has are limited and locked behind seasons. Of course, you have to use the Fighting Pass to earn each bonus.

If you have the Fighting Pass and aren’t sure how to use it, here’s how it works.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator: Using the Fighting Pass

Start by opening the Fighting Pass menu. (Image via Roblox)

Using the Fighting Pass is pretty straightforward. The first move you should make is to open up Roblox, log in, and join Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. Please do not confuse it with the Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator, as players often do.

Now, look in the bottom-left corner of the screen. You will see several icons positioned vertically. The Fighting Pass icon looks like a tiara with a star. If you don’t see it, click on the arrows to cycle through different menus until you see it. Selecting it will open the Fighting Pass menu.

You will need 40,000 Chikara to unlock the Fighting Pass. Once you have it, gain enough experience for a reward and choose Select to unlock it forever.

What is the Fighting Pass?

The Fighting Pass has a bunch of rewards. (Image via Roblox)

For the uninitiated, you might be wondering what the Fighting Pass even is. We will be glad to answer all of your burning questions. Simply put, it is an optional challenge (of sorts) that players can participate in for different items.

Once you have the Fighting Pass unlocked, gain experience towards one tier of the Fighting Pass. When you reach each tier, you unlock various items, like new cosmetics, Yen, Chikara, boosts to in-game currency, and even animations.

The best part about participating with the Fighting Pass is the limited rewards. Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator has seasons and each season refreshes the awards players get from the Fighting Pass. However, players cannot earn rewards from previous seasons, so earning every tier as soon as possible is crucial.

