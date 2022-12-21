Roblox Muscle Legends codes (December 2022)

Roblox Muscle Legends free codes offer Gems, Strength, and Agility, which are very important for the player's growth and development. For those who wish to become the strongest Robloxian, they can do so in this game.

Players can improve their Agility by running on treadmills, and they can gain power by lifting free weights. One can engage in combat with other players once they have gained enough Strength. Additionally, they can use their Gems, as well as Pets, to improve their avatar and visit several gyms to enhance their overall Strength. Here are some free codes gamers can use to have an easier time in the game.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Muscle Legends

A list of all working codes in Roblox Muscle Legends

Below are the active Roblox codes in the game Muscle Legends:

epicreward500 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Gems

frostgems10 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 10,000 Gems

galaxycrystal50 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 5,000 Gems

launch250 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 Gems

megalift50 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 Strength

MillionWarriors - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Strength

Musclestorm50 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Strength

Skyagility50 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Agility

spacegems50 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 5,000 Gems

speedy50 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 Agility

supermuscle100 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 200 Strength

superpunch100 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 100 Strength

Sadly, there are no codes for Pets as of right now. Players can follow the developer's Twitter account, @Scriptbloxian, to get new codes and the latest game-related updates.

All inactive codes in Roblox Muscle Legends

Luckily, no Muscle Legends codes have expired so far. However, when the ones currently active might expire is anybody's guess. They can stop working later today, tomorrow, or after a month. This is why gamers should redeem them as soon as possible. The good thing is that the rewards gained by redeeming active codes stay in the player's account even after the codes have expired.

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Muscle Legends

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in Muscle Legends:

Start the game and wait for it to load. If you don't want to wait, use the Roblox desktop app.

Once the title is fully loaded and the avatar is summoned, select the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen. A pop-up window should now appear with the space to enter the code.

Copy and paste any code from the active list provided earlier and press the Enter button to complete the redemption process.

You should restart the game and try using the code again if it did not work the first time. Restarting the title changes the server you're on.

Now that readers know what the codes for December are and how to use them, they might find themselves wanting to learn about what badges the title offers.

How many badges are in Muscle Legends?

There are 17 badges in the game, and they are:

Rookie Lifter

2,500 Strength

10,000 Strength

50,000 Strength

1,000,000 Strength

One Rebirth, five Rebirths

20 Rebirths

100 Rebirths

One Brawl Win

10 Brawl Wins

150 Brawl Wins

500 Brawl Wins

Frost Gym

Mythical Gym

Eternal Gym

Legends Gym

Each badge has its own rarity, which can be Challenging, Hard, Extreme, Insane, or Impossible.

