Roblox Arsenal codes can be redeemed for a variety of rewards to help you advance in the game. Players can completely alter their character's appearance within the Arsenal realm and play as a number of heroes using skins. Players can communicate with allies, foes, and friends using unique taunts. There is currently only one code available for redemption for a calling card.

Rocket launchers, spellbooks, and other tools can help gamers conquer the day in fast-paced arcade games. Following each weapon, the next item in the player's armory will be a mystery.The game is recognized as one of the top games on the platform, with 4 million likes and 4.4 billion visits. It is one of only a few games on the platform with 10,112,405 favorites.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Arsenal

These are the working codes in Roblox Arsenal

Below are the active codes in the game:

E - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a calling card

Expired codes in Roblox Arsenal

Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

3BILLY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive holoend kill effect

ANNA - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive anna skin

Bandites - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive bandites announcer voice

F00LISH- This code can be redeemed in the game to receive jackeryz skin

BRUTE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a reward

CBROX - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive phoenix skin

CRACKED - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a calling card

dhmubruh - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive srind set calling card

Enter your Roblox ID backwards - This code can be redeemed in the game to be teleported to snowy bridge

EPRIKA - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive eprika announcer voice

F00LISH - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive jackeryz skin

GARCELLO - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and an emote

hammertime - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive ban hammer skin

JOHN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive john announcer voice

KITTEN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive koneko announcer voice

NEVERBROKEN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive beatable calling card

NEWMILO (WOMAN) - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive rabblerouser skin with the milo unusual

PET - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive petrify TV announcer voice

POG - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,200 cash

POKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive poke skin

ROLVE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fanboy skin

THE BANANA MAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

trolling… - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive tomfoolery delinquent skin

wake up - This code can be redeemed in the game to teleport to snowy bridge

xonae - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a xonae announcer voice

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the Roblox game.

Select the Twitter button.

In the pop-window, enter an active code.

Hit the redeem option to get the rewards.

If the code does not go through the first time, players should restart the game and try again.

Poll : 0 votes