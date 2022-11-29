Roblox Arsenal codes can be redeemed for a variety of rewards to help you advance in the game. Players can completely alter their character's appearance within the Arsenal realm and play as a number of heroes using skins. Players can communicate with allies, foes, and friends using unique taunts. There is currently only one code available for redemption for a calling card.
Rocket launchers, spellbooks, and other tools can help gamers conquer the day in fast-paced arcade games. Following each weapon, the next item in the player's armory will be a mystery.The game is recognized as one of the top games on the platform, with 4 million likes and 4.4 billion visits. It is one of only a few games on the platform with 10,112,405 favorites.
A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Arsenal
These are the working codes in Roblox Arsenal
Below are the active codes in the game:
- E - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a calling card
Expired codes in Roblox Arsenal
Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 3BILLY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive holoend kill effect
- ANNA - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive anna skin
- Bandites - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive bandites announcer voice
- F00LISH- This code can be redeemed in the game to receive jackeryz skin
- BRUTE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a reward
- CBROX - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive phoenix skin
- CRACKED - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a calling card
- dhmubruh - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive srind set calling card
- Enter your Roblox ID backwards - This code can be redeemed in the game to be teleported to snowy bridge
- EPRIKA - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive eprika announcer voice
- F00LISH - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive jackeryz skin
- GARCELLO - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and an emote
- hammertime - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive ban hammer skin
- JOHN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive john announcer voice
- KITTEN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive koneko announcer voice
- NEVERBROKEN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive beatable calling card
- NEWMILO (WOMAN) - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive rabblerouser skin with the milo unusual
- PET - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive petrify TV announcer voice
- POG - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,200 cash
- POKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive poke skin
- ROLVE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive fanboy skin
- THE BANANA MAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- trolling… - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive tomfoolery delinquent skin
- wake up - This code can be redeemed in the game to teleport to snowy bridge
- xonae - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a xonae announcer voice
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the Roblox game.
- Select the Twitter button.
- In the pop-window, enter an active code.
- Hit the redeem option to get the rewards.
If the code does not go through the first time, players should restart the game and try again.