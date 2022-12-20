10 games to play on Roblox when bored

Roblox is the ultimate answer to a situation when someone feels they don't know what to do or how to kill time. It is available worldwide and has games for players of all ages.

If someone wants to enjoy playing alone, Roblox has single-player titles as well. Having said that, the major attractions are multiplayer games where one can invite their friends or meet new players online.

Roblox has many genres on offer. Naturally, with over 40 million games on the platform, one can expect a lot of options. A few popular categories are simulation - where players take on jobs that they always wished for, anime - that combine heroes from all anime or manga fandoms, horror - that will leave them screaming, and many more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A list of 10 Roblox games to drive away the boredom

These Roblox games are not from a specific genre nor do they have anything in common. They are popular titles that are well-animated and have a great storyline or gameplay. Here is the list:

1) Adopt Me!

Genre: Massively multiplayer online role-playing game

In Adopt Me!, players will have to take care of the eggs that they can find or purchase. Once these are ready, they will hatch and the pet will reveal itself.

Players spend time finding rare and epic pets, along with spending time socializing with other gamers online. They can also construct homes and decorate them. If they feel like going on long rides, they can buy vehicles to have a relaxing time.

2) Brookhaven

Genre: Role-playing game

This game has so much to do that players will find something new every time they log in. They spend time in the virtual city of Brookhaven, where they can make houses, churches, stores, and more.

Fans can also buy cars, play music, and take their friends on a joy ride. If they are feeling a bit adventurous, they can rob banks and kick people out of their houses.

3) Shindo Life

Genre: Anime adventure

Fans of Naruto will find this game extremely interesting as they can summon heroes like Sasuke Uchiha, Obito, Konahamaru Sarutobi, and many more.

Players can use jutsus like Susano, tailed beast bombs, and more, similar to the animated series. They can also choose a bloodline to find rare abilities and defeat enemies or opponents easily. Above all, fans can customize their avatars as well.

4) Anime Fighting Simulator

Genre: Anime action

This is an anime-based Roblox offering for the general crowd that is looking for a something that combines popular animes like Naruto, Demon Slayer, One piece, Attack on Titans, and many more into one action-packed game.

In this title, players have to train their avatars to grow powerful. Additionally, they can also buy abilities for themselves along with customization options. It is important to note that the game has some powerful bosses who are difficult to defeat.

5) Super Golf!

Genre: Sports

As the name suggests, this game is based on golf. The goal of the offering is to use the fewest number of shots to get the ball into the hole. Depending on how many shots a player has made, they are awarded points, where the winner of the game is the person with the fewest overall points.

Players can vote before the round starts to select the game mod. Interestingly, Super Golf! also has 12 different maps to choose from.

6) Goal Kick Simulator

Genre: Sports

Players' ability to kick numerous different balls into the goal from a wide distance will be put to the test in the Roblox Goal Kick Simulator. They can unlock additional objective locations as they level up, but those ones will be more difficult and demand more precision and strength.

To become one of the top players in the game, players must upgrade their balls to earn more money with each goal.

7) Evade

Genre: Horror

To survive the wrath on a selected map, players in the game must cooperate and do everything it takes. Every time a round starts, a new Nextbot appears.

There is also a special round where fans must live as long as they can to earn extra tokens, experience points, and a survivor trophy. For extra tokens and points, they can also resurrect other players.

8) Piggy

Genre: Horror

The game's goal is to get off the map by locating and using tools, keys, and other items while avoiding evil psycho animals. The skin that is equipped by default when playing a round is the piggy skin.

There are also characters like ???, Duocara, Meisery, Bunny, Marley Russell, Ombra, and TIO. However, the best part is that the game offers players about 180 skins to choose from.

9) Car Dealership Tycoon

Genre: Simulation

In the Roblox tycoon game Car Dealership Tycoon, players may build their own dealership with a selection of automobiles that have distinctive looks and other stellar features.

Along with making money, they can go out and role-play while exploring the virtual environment. Races were added on October 13, 2019, in a significant upgrade, making it another source of income for players.

10) Military Tycoon

Genre: Simulation

Roblox Tycoon is a shooter game with a military theme where players can engage in combat as a nation with military-grade weapons against strangers or their pals.

To increase their holding's income and experience points, one can also conquer forts and oil rigs. They must strive to subjugate the resistance and expand their dominion as much as they can.

Poll : 0 votes