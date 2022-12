Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes (December 2022)

Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes can be redeemed for lots of extra gems. These gems will help players buy new office equipment and learn more skills. Players will begin earning more cash as they acquire new skills. The beginning can be slow, with players only earning 30 dollars (in-game currency) for every click. However, these codes will help them get a headstart.

Game Company Tycoon is a fun game to try if players are interested in learning how to grow a small business. Although the game begins with a detailed tutorial, players must eventually decide how they want to grow.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

All active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

Here are the active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon:

1.9.0 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 10 rebirths

1.9.6 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 100,000 gems

18mvisits - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 million gems

20mvisits - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2 million gems

AutumnUpdate - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 million gems

ConsoleUpdate - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2 million gems

EnjoyTheSnow - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 100,000 gems

MerryXmas2021 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 500,000 gems

NewFloors - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 500,000 gems

NewPetModels - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 250,000 gems

WinterUpdate - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 500,000 gems

Redeeming codes in Game Company Tycoon is a relatively straightforward process. The steps to redeem these codes are mentioned at the end of the article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Players can save time if they avoid redeeming the codes in the list below. Here are all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

1.8.6 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 191,000 gems

1000ExTrEmErs - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 15,000 gems

1001100010010110100000 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 100,000 gems

10KGroupMembers - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 100,000 gems

110000110101000 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 25,000 gems

16MVisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 million gems

17MVisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 million gems

35KGroupMembers - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 350,000 gems

40KGroupMembers - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 400,000 gems

ActivePlayers:) - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a 100,000 cash

BinaryCodes - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 10,000 gems

CodeHunter0 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 5,000 gems

EasyRebirths - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 3 Rebirths

-Freegems- - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 15,000 gems

KODI - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive ImaFlyNworker pet

NewTwitter - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 10,000 gems

RebirthCode? - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a rebirth

SomeRandomCode - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 15,000 gems

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the game, and you'll find your avatar summoned in your new office.

You can click on the OK option to clear the tutorials.

You should now see a Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. Click on the icon.

A code window will appear. The tutorials may begin again, so continue pressing okay.

Enter the code in the text box and press the redeem button.

Players should enter the codes exactly as they appear because they are case-sensitive, and any typos will cause errors.

Poll : 0 votes